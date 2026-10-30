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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2026 14:35 Uhr
31 Leser
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Dura Sverige AB: Dura has Signed an Agreement to Acquire Doowin

Dura has signed a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of DW Koncept AB and its subsidiaries Bergsta Group AB and NL Montage AB, which together operate the Doowin chain. Completion is expected in November and is subject to customary closing conditions.

Doowin replaces windows, doors and roof windows and builds conservatories for homeowners and housing cooperatives. The business is run through its own companies in Stockholm/Uppsala and Karlstad/Örebro and through franchisees in Halmstad and Västerås, under the common Doowin brand. Window and door replacements reduce energy consumption in existing homes and extend the lifespan of buildings' envelopes.

The acquisition is in line with the group's long-term strategy of growing within critical property maintenance and sustainable renovation solutions. Doowin strengthens Dura's offering within the building envelope, and the franchise model provides a platform for continued growth in new locations.

The owners, Andreas Klingberg and Andreas Nilsson, will continue to lead the business and become shareholders in Dura through a reinvestment.

"Doowin has built an efficient chain with a strong brand and a clear model for growth. Windows and doors are a natural part of our building envelope offering, and with Andreas and Andreas staying on as leaders and shareholders, we have a solid foundation for the next step. We look forward to developing Doowin further together." says Niclas Winberg, CEO of Dura.

A warm welcome to Dura!

For more information, please contact:
Niclas Winberg
CEO
niclas@duragroup.se
+46 73 578 50 14

Viktor Bolmgren
Head of M&A
viktor@duragroup.se
+46 73 358 51 82

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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