Q-Interline A/S: Q-Interline receives order from major Dairy Group in the DACH Region

30.10.2026 14:53:13 CET | Q-Interline A/S | Investor News

Q-Interline GmbH has received an order for an InSight Pro system from a major dairy group in the DACH region. The order follows a successful pilot project and supports the company's continued commercial momentum in the German market.

The system will be used for in-line processing and quality control in the customer's production facility and is expected to be installed in December 2026.

The order strengthens Q-Interline's position in the DACH region and confirms the growing interest in the company's analytical and process optimization solutions among international dairy producers.

Given the positive results achieved during the collaboration, Q-Interline expects further system orders from the customer as the partnership continues to expand.

For more information:

Q-Interline A/S

Stengårdsvej 7

DK - 4340 Tølløse

CVR-number: 19614409

Website: www.q-interline.com

Company announcements, financial reports etc.: http://www.q-interline.com/investor

Contacts:

Maja Vonsild Jørgensen

CEO / adm. direktør

Phone: (+45) 40 17 70 46

E-mail: mvj@q-interline.com

Certified Adviser

Norden CEF A/S

John Norden

Phone: (+45) 20 72 02 00

E-mail: jn@nordencef.dk

Communications

Gullev & Co. ApS

Boris Gullev

Phone: (+45) 31 39 79 99

E-mail: borisgullev@gmail.com

www.gullev.co

About Q-Interline A/S

Q-Interline is a technology company that develops high-tech analytical solutions for optimising process efficiency and product quality, based on infrared spectroscopy and correct sampling techniques.

The company develops both its own front-end software solutions and software for automated cloud-based monitoring of analytical instruments and mathematical calibration models.

Q-Interline is among the leading suppliers of analytical equipment to the dairy industry in Scandinavia and has delivered analytical systems to customers in 53 countries worldwide across the food and dairy industries, agriculture, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and the chemical industry.

For more than 29 years, the company has accumulated extensive industry expertise and developed innovative patented solutions for food analysis. Today, Q-Interline offers a competitive product portfolio built on leading-edge technology.

Through its solutions, Q-Interline contributes to the sustainable use of raw materials in food production while helping to ensure that the quality of produced food supports the health and well-being of both humans and animals.