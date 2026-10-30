JY Holding AB (publ): RoosGruppen becomes new majority owner of JumpYard, founders to continue developing the company

JY Holding AB (publ) ("JumpYard") announces today that RoosGruppen AB ("RoosGruppen") has entered into an agreement to acquire additional shares in the company, increasing its ownership to approximately 90 percent. The founders, Pelle Möller and Anders Karlberg, will remain significant minority shareholders and continue to lead the company. As part of the transaction, Cinder Invest AB and Freewater Invest AB will divest their holdings.

RoosGruppen is already a shareholder in JumpYard and will now assume the role of long-term majority owner.

- Under Pelle and Anders' leadership, JumpYard has built an impressive business and established a strong position in the European activity park market. It will be great to get even closer to the business, now that we can make decisions more quickly and meet more informally. JumpYard has every opportunity to develop into a fun, meaningful and profitable business that can take us all jumping to new heights! says Håkan Roos, owner of RoosGruppen.

Following several years of rapid expansion, JumpYard will now prioritise improved profitability, stronger cash flow and a gradual reduction in debt. This will create a stable financial foundation for the next phase of growth, in which the company sees significant opportunities to develop its existing parks and expand into new markets.

- We are very pleased to continue developing JumpYard together with RoosGruppen. We have built one of Europe's leading activity park operators and still see significant opportunities ahead. With RoosGruppen, we gain a long-term majority owner as we continue to develop the business. Anders and I are more motivated than ever to take JumpYard to the next level, says Pelle Möller, CEO of JumpYard.

A new chapter following a successful growth journey

Since its founding in 2017, JumpYard has grown from a Swedish operator into an international business operating in six European markets.

The company would particularly like to thank the shareholders who have been part of this journey. Freewater Invest (Henrik Bark and Bob Pålsson) has played a central role in establishing and developing JumpYard since its founding. Special thanks also go to Cinder Invest, which, following its initial capital injection in 2021, has provided additional financial support for expansion, active ownership and strategic expertise through its work on the Board of Directors.

- We are extremely grateful for the commitment and support we have received from our shareholders over the years. Without Henrik and Bob, JumpYard would never have come into existence. We would also like to extend our warm thanks to everyone who has helped build JumpYard from the beginning, and to those who continue to develop the experience today, says Pelle Möller.

Completion of the transaction

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary competition clearance and the necessary approvals relating to the company's bank and bond financing.

This information is information that JY Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15.00 CET on 30 October 2026.

Pelle Möller, Founder & CEO

Mob: +46 704 268 262

Epost: pelle@jumpyard.se

JumpYard was founded in 2017 and is today one of the largest and fastest growing companies in the market for trampoline and activity parks in Europe. The company currently operates 29 wholly owned trampoline parks in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Spain and Portugal. JumpYard wants to counteract sedentary behavior by offering fun movement and has been part of Generation Pep's network since 2020. The company has around 1000 employees.