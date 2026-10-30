GigaMedia Announces Third-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TAIPEI, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its third-quarter 2026 unaudited financial results.

Comments from Management

In the third quarter of 2026, GigaMedia reported revenues of $3.16 million, with a gross profit of $2.00 million, an operating income of $0.68 million and the net income of $1.93 million.

Our operational performance in the second and third quarters 2026 was highlighted by a successful IP collaboration for a licensed game we operated in Hong Kong, driving substantial revenue growth. Total revenues reached $3.16 million in this quarter, a 48.8% increase from $2.13 million last quarter, and a 245.4% year-over-year growth compared to $0.92 million in the same period last year.

As the event has concluded, revenue is expected to moderate in the upcoming quarter. Nonetheless, we are actively leveraging this expanded player base to build a stronger foundation for long-term growth.

Additionally, in the previous quarter, we converted and settled our corporate notes in Aeolus Robotics Corporation ("Aeolus") into preferred shares at advantageous terms, securing a 33.35% voting stake and applying equity-method accounting moving forward. The preferential pricing was executed pursuant to a pre-existing note conversion clause that provided a discount compared to other Aeolus investors, with full disclosure provided to all relevant stakeholders. Consequently, and pursuant to applicable accounting guidelines, we recorded a deemed disposal gain of approximately $1.70 million for the conversion in the current quarter. Investors should note that the recognition of this gain resulted in a corresponding upward adjustment to the carrying value of our equity-method investment in Aeolus, which remains subject to periodic impairment evaluations.

Although we highlight these one-time and non-recurring items that impact our current period results for investors' clarity, our overall financial position continues to be sound. As of September 30, 2026, we maintained a highly liquid balance sheet, with $30.23 million in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, representing $2.74 per share.

Third Quarter Overview

Revenues increased by 48.8% quarter-on-quarter to approximately $3.16 million from $2.13 million last quarter.

Consolidated income (loss) from operations for the third quarter of 2026 amounted to income of $0.68 million compared to a loss of $0.10 million last quarter.

Investment in Aeolus was reclassified in the prior quarter from available-for-sale to equity-method investment upon the conversion and settlement, when previous adjustments recorded in other comprehensive loss were reversed. A deemed disposal gain of approximately $1.70 million for the conversion, along with the equity-method investment loss of $0.71 million, were recognized in the current quarter. As a result, the book value of the investment increased to $13.65 million at the end of this quarter, from $12.67 million at the end of June 2026.

The net asset value was around $3.86 per share.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business FunTown develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on mobile games and casual games.

Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below.

For the Third Quarter

GIGAMEDIA 3Q26 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share amounts)

3Q26



2Q26



Change

(%)



3Q26



3Q25



Change

(%)

Revenues



3,164





2,126





48.8 %



3,164





916





245.4 % Gross Profit



2,000





1,239





61.4 %



2,000





458





336.7 % Income (Loss) from Operations



682





(103)



NM





682





(998)



NM

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to GigaMedia



1,925





551





249.4 %



1,925





(971)



NM

Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia, Diluted



0.17





0.05





249.4 %



0.17





(0.09)



NM

EBITDA (A)



1,681





322





422.0 %



1,681





(1,371)



NM

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



30,228





29,018





4.2 %



30,228





29,386





2.9 % NM= Not Meaningful

































































































(A) EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.)

Consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2026 were $3.16 million, representing an increase of 48.8% compared to $2.13 million in the prior quarter, and 245.4% year-over-year from $0.92 million the same quarter last year.

for the third quarter of 2026 were $3.16 million, representing an increase of 48.8% compared to $2.13 million in the prior quarter, and 245.4% year-over-year from $0.92 million the same quarter last year. Consolidated gross profit increased by 61.4% quarter-on-quarter to $2.00 million from $1.24 million last quarter, and by 336.7% year-over-year from $0.46 million in the third quarter last year.

increased by 61.4% quarter-on-quarter to $2.00 million from $1.24 million last quarter, and by 336.7% year-over-year from $0.46 million in the third quarter last year. Consolidated income (loss) from operation of the third quarter of 2026 was income of $0.68 million, compared to a loss of $0.10 million from last quarter.

of the third quarter of 2026 was income of $0.68 million, compared to a loss of $0.10 million from last quarter. Consolidated net income of the third quarter of 2026 was $1.93 million compared to $0.55 million in last quarter.

of the third quarter of 2026 was $1.93 million compared to $0.55 million in last quarter. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the third quarter of 2026 was $30.23 million.

Financial Position

GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounting to $30.23 million as of September 30, 2026, or $2.74 per share.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia's expectations as of October 30, 2026. Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of online games, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.

"For the following quarter, GigaMedia will continue the strategies of internally-driven growth by improving productivity of the existing games, executing effective marketing, and pursuing a steady expansion of customer base," stated GigaMedia CEO James Huang.

Regarding our strategic investment in Aeolus Robotics Corporation, the company is currently in its R&D phase and its current revenue contribution remains nominal. Nonetheless, given the promising industry outlook and the company's unique market position, we expect this partnership to generate valuable strategic synergies and enhance our future growth profile.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with US GAAP, the Company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.

About the Numbers in This Release

Quarterly results

All quarterly results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars.

Q&A



For Q&A regarding the third quarter 2026 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to [email protected] , and the responses will be replied individually.

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business is an innovative leader in Asia with growing capabilities of development, distribution and operation of digital entertainments, as well as platform services for games with a focus on mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.tw.

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional online games that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing online game players and attract new players, and our ability to launch online games in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2026 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

# # #

(Tables to follow)

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Three months ended



Nine months ended



9/30/2026



6/30/2026



9/30/2025



9/30/2026



9/30/2025 (in US$ thousands, except for earnings per share amounts)

unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited Operating revenues



























Digital entertainment service revenues



3,164





2,126





916





6,043





2,642





3,164





2,126





916





6,043





2,642 Operating costs



























Cost of digital entertainment service revenues



1,164





887





458





2,387





1,248





1,164





887





458





2,387





1,248 Gross profit



2,000





1,239





458





3,656





1,394 Operating expenses



























Product development and engineering expenses



142





148





165





435





518 Selling and marketing expenses



395





376





413





1,152





1,166 General and administrative expenses



782





817





878





2,435





2,595 Provision for expected credit losses



(1)





1





-





-





1





1,318





1,342





1,456





4,022





4,280 Income (loss) from operations



682





(103)





(998)





(366)





(2,886) Non-operating income (expense)



























Interest income



260





242





420





856





1,279 Foreign exchange gain (loss) - net



(4)





42





(381)





(248)





816 Investment loss



(713)





-





-





(713)





- Gain on disposal of investments



1,702





370





-





2,072





- Changes in the fair value of investment in equity securities recognized at fair value



(2)





-





2





(1)





(4) Other-net



-





-





(14)





-





(9)





1,243





654





27





1,966





2,082 Income (loss) before income taxes



1,925





551





(971)





1,600





(804) Income tax expense



-





-





-





-





- Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of GigaMedia



1,925





551





(971)





1,600





(804) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to GigaMedia:



























Basic



0.17





0.05





(0.09)





0.14





(0.07) Diluted



0.17





0.05





(0.09)





0.14





(0.07) Weighted average shares outstanding:



























Basic



11,052





11,052





11,052





11,052





11,052 Diluted



11,052





11,052





11,052





11,052





11,052

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





9/30/2026



6/30/2026



9/30/2025 (in US$ thousands)

unaudited



unaudited



unaudited Assets















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents



29,915





28,705





29,073 Accounts receivable - net



141





182





140 Prepaid expenses



134





248





148 Restricted cash



313





313





313 Other receivables



162





202





241 Other current assets



136





140





142 Total current assets



30,801





29,790





30,057

















Investment in securities - noncurrent



-





-





9,620 Equity method investment



13,647





12,674





- Property, plant & equipment - net



80





68





97 Intangible assets - net



17





3





2 Prepaid licensing and royalty fees



170





214





56 Other assets



1,711





1,833





1,401 Total assets



46,426





44,582





41,233

















Liabilities and equity















Accounts payable



41





69





44 Accrued expenses



1,346





1,358





1,292 Unearned revenue



738





735





570 Other current liabilities



599





562





323 Total current liabilities



2,724





2,724





2,229 Other liabilities



1,029





1,092





182 Total liabilities



3,753





3,816





2,411 Total equity



42,673





40,766





38,822 Total liabilities and equity



46,426





44,582





41,233

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS





Three months ended



Nine months ended





9/30/2026



6/30/2026



9/30/2025



9/30/2026



9/30/2025

(In US$ thousands)

unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA





























Net income (loss) attributable to GigaMedia



1,925





551





(971)





1,600





(804)

Depreciation



12





12





18





35





44

Amortization



4





1





2





7





7

Interest income



(260)





(242)





(420)





(856)





(1,279)

Interest expense



-





-





-





-





-

Income tax expense



-





-





-





-





-

EBITDA



1,681





322





(1,371)





786





(2,032)



SOURCE GigaMedia