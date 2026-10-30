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PR Newswire
30.10.2026 14:15 Uhr
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CW Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CW Bancorp (OTCQX: CWBK), the parent company ("the Company") of CommerceWest Bank (the "Bank") reported consolidated net income for the third quarter of 2026 of $3,287,000 or $1.11 per diluted share as compared to $2,778,000 or $0.93 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2025, an EPS increase of 19%, and net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 of $9,916,000 or $3.35 per diluted share as compared to $8,795,000 or $2.93 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an EPS increase of 14%.

Key Financial Results for the three months ended September 30, 2026:

  • EPS of $1.11, an increase of 19%
  • Return on Assets of 1.17%, an increase of 21%
  • Return on Tangible Equity of 13.60%, an increase of 8%
  • Net Income growth of 18%
  • ACL to total loans ratio of 1.34%
  • No outstanding FRB or FHLB borrowings
  • Leverage ratio of 10.56% and total risk-based capital ratio of 16.02%
  • 67 quarters of consecutive profits

Key Financial Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2026:

  • EPS of $3.35, an increase of 15%
  • Return on Assets of 1.13%, an increase of 8%
  • Return on Tangible Equity of 13.94%
  • Net interest income growth of 6%
  • Net income growth of 13%

Mr. Ivo Tjan, Chairman, President and CEO, "Our third quarter results demonstrate the strength and resilience of CommerceWest Bank's unique business model and our continued commitment to disciplined financial management. We generated net income of $3.3 million, representing a 19% increase in earnings per share compared to the prior year, and achieved our 67th consecutive profitable quarter. Our strong earnings performance, prudent expense management, and disciplined approach to credit quality contributed to a return on assets of 1.17% and a return on tangible equity of 13.60%."

Mr. Tjan added, "We see attractive opportunities to expand our commercial banking franchise and are strategically investing in our sales team to accelerate the acquisition of high-quality commercial loans and core deposits. Our strong capital position, liquidity, and well-positioned balance sheet provide a solid foundation to support future growth while maintaining our commitment to prudent risk management. As we look ahead, we remain focused on expanding client relationships, leveraging our digital-first banking model, and delivering sustainable long-term value to our shareholders."

Total assets decreased $49.7 million as of September 30, 2026, a decrease of 4% as compared to the same period one year ago. Total loans decreased $40.7 million as of September 30, 2026, a decrease of 5% from the prior year. The Bank remains prudent and conservative about credit quality. Cash and due from banks decreased $44.5 million or 34% over the prior year. Total investment securities increased $33.1 million, an increase of 21% from the prior year.

Total deposits decreased $34.2 million as of September 30, 2026, a decrease of 4% from September 30, 2025. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $34.4 million as of September 30, 2026, an increase of 6% from the prior year. Interest bearing deposits decreased $68.7 million as of September 30, 2026, a decrease of 17% over the prior year.

Interest income was $13,543,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to $14,287,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of 5%. Interest expense was $2,681,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to $3,450,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of 22%.

Interest income was $41,450,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to $41,396,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of less than one percent. Interest expense was $8,725,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to $10,432,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of 16%.

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2026, was $10,862,000 as compared to $10,837,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of less than one percent. The net interest margin was 3.97% for the three months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to 3.87% in 2025, an increase of 3%. Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was $32,725,000 as compared to $30,964,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 6%. The net interest margin increased for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. It increased from 3.82% in 2025 to 3.83% in 2026.

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2026, was zero compared to $100,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, reflected a reduction in reserves of $100,000, as compared to an increase in reserves of $200,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2026, was $968,000 compared to $1,175,000 for the same period last year, a decrease of 18%. Non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was $2,953,000 compared to $3,755,000 for the same period last year, a decrease of 21%.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2026, was $7,363,000, as compared to $8,134,000 for the same period last year, a decrease of 9%. Non-interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was $22,117,000, as compared to $22,296,000 for the same period last year, a decrease of 1%.

The efficiency ratio for the three months ended September 30, 2026, was 62.07% compared to 58.90% in 2025, which represents an increase of 5%. The efficiency ratio illustrates that for every dollar made for the three-month period ending September 30, 2026, it cost $0.6207 to make it, as compared to $0.5890 one year ago. The efficiency ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was 61.76% compared to 61.11% in 2025, which represents an increase of 1%.

Capital ratios for the Bank remain above the levels required for a "well capitalized" institution as designated by regulatory agencies. As of September 30, 2026, the tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.56%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 14.77%, the tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 14.77% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 16.02%.

On September 17, 2026, the Company provided notice to holders of its $17,500,000 in aggregate principal amount of 3.75% Fixed to Floating Rate Subordinated Notes, due April 1, 2031 (the "Notes"), of its intent to partially redeem $10,000,000 of such notes on October 19, 2026. Following such redemption, $7,500,000 of such Notes will remain outstanding. In addition, the Company also has outstanding $17,500,000 in aggregate principal amount of 3.75% Fixed to Floating Rate Subordinated Notes, due December 15, 2031.

CommerceWest Bank is determined to redefine banking for small and medium sized businesses by delivering customized products and services to each client's needs. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California, the Bank serves businesses throughout the state of California with our robust digital banking platform.

By employing a strategically selected team of experienced professionals, we will provide flexibility, and create a complete, safe and sound banking experience for each client. We provide a full suite of commercial banking services, including remote deposit solutions, NetBanker online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, M&A and working capital financing, commercial real estate loans, SBA lending and treasury management services.

Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.

Please visit www.cwbk.com to learn more about the bank. "BANK ON THE DIFFERENCE"

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, balance sheet management, expanded net interest margin, the ability to control costs and expenses, interest rate changes, financial policies of the United States government and general economic conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments.

THIRD QUARTER REPORT - SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 (Unaudited)














CW BANCORP






%

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET




Increase

(dollars in thousands)


Sept 30, 2026


Sept 30, 2025


(Decrease)








ASSETS







Cash and due from banks


$ 87,274


$ 131,818


-34 %

Securities available for sale


173,618


131,552


32 %

Securities held-to-maturity


17,499


26,501


-34 %








Loans


768,100


808,797


-5 %

Less allowance for credit losses (ACL)


(10,327)


(11,120)


-7 %

Loans, net


757,773


797,677


-5 %








Bank premises and equipment, net


2,036


2,923


-30 %

Other assets


37,810


35,234


7 %

Total assets


$ 1,076,010


$ 1,125,705


-4 %








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Non-interest bearing deposits


$ 598,524


$ 564,081


6 %

Interest bearing deposits


338,788


407,462


-17 %

Total deposits


937,312


971,543


-4 %








Subordinated debenture


34,591


50,000


-31 %

Other liabilities


11,332


12,595


-10 %



983,235


1,034,138


-5 %

Stockholders' equity


92,775


91,567


1 %

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 1,076,010


$ 1,125,705


-4 %








Shares outstanding at end of period


2,928,302


2,933,670



Book value per share


$ 37.43


$ 33.89



Total loans to total deposits


81.95 %


83.25 %



ACL to total loans


1.34 %


1.37 %



Nonperforming assets (non-accrual loans & OREO)


$ 13,415


$ 8,560










COMMERCEWEST BANK CAPITAL RATIOS:







Tier 1 leverage ratio


10.56 %


12.22 %



Common equity tier 1 capital ratio


14.77 %


16.68 %



Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio


14.77 %


16.68 %



Total risk-based capital ratio


16.02 %


17.93 %



CW BANCORP













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited)


Three Months Ended


Increase


For the Nine Months Ended


Increase

(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)


Sept 30, 2026


Sept 30, 2025


(Decrease)


Sept 30, 2026


Sept 30, 2025


(Decrease)














INTEREST INCOME













Loans


$ 10,607


$ 11,493


-8 %


$ 31,483


$ 33,667


-6 %

Investments


1,987


1,273


56 %


5,251


3,914


34 %

Fed funds sold and other


949


1,521


-38 %


4,716


3,815


24 %

Total interest income


13,543


14,287


-5 %


41,450


41,396


0 %














INTEREST EXPENSE













Deposits


2,213


2,981


-26 %


7,202


9,026


-20 %

Subordinated debenture


468


469


0 %


1,523


1,406


8 %

Total interest expense


2,681


3,450


-22 %


8,725


10,432


-16 %














NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE CREDIT LOSS PROVISION


10,862


10,837


0 %


32,725


30,964


6 %














PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES


-


100


-100 %


(100)


200


-150 %

Non-interest income:


























NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER CREDIT LOSS PROVISION


10,862


10,737


1 %


32,825


30,764


7 %














NON-INTEREST INCOME













Service Charges and Fees on Deposits


652


932


-30 %


2,100


2,986


-30 %

Other Fees


316


243


30 %


853


769


11 %














NON-INTEREST EXPENSE


7,363


8,134


-9 %


22,117


22,296


-1 %














EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES


4,467


3,778


18 %


13,661


12,223


12 %














INCOME TAXES


1,180


1,000


18 %


3,745


3,428


9 %



























NET INCOME


$ 3,287


$ 2,778


18 %


$ 9,916


$ 8,795


13 %














Basic earnings per share


$ 1.12


$ 0.94


19 %


$ 3.39


$ 2.96


15 %

Diluted earnings per share


$ 1.11


$ 0.93


19 %


$ 3.35


$ 2.93


14 %

Return on Assets


1.17 %


0.97 %


21 %


1.13 %


1.05 %


8 %

Return on Equity


13.18 %


12.17 %


8 %


13.51 %


13.25 %


2 %

Return on Tangible Equity


13.60 %


12.60 %


8 %


13.94 %


13.72 %


2 %

Efficiency Ratio


62.07 %


58.90 %


5 %


61.76 %


61.11 %


1 %

CW BANCORP












CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET and YIELD ANALYSIS






















Three Months Ended September 30,


2026


2025


Average

Balance


Interest

Income /

Expense


Yield /

Cost


Average

Balance


Interest

Income /

Expense


Yield /

Cost


(dollars in thousands)

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS












Int Bearing Due from Banks & FFS

$ 84,532


$ 795


3.73 %


$ 123,826


$ 1,381


4.42 %

Investment Securities (1)

223,147


2,083


3.70 %


171,665


1,331


3.08 %

Loans

779,058


10,607


5.40 %


815,141


11,493


5.59 %

FHLB & Other Stocks

7,100


154


8.61 %


7,100


140


7.82 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,093,837


13,639


4.95 %


1,117,732


14,345


5.09 %













Noninterest-earning assets

18,907






22,937





Total assets

$ 1,112,744






$ 1,140,669





























INTEREST EARNING LIABILITIES












Interest Bearing Deposits

$ 350,940


$ 2,213


2.50 %


$ 419,484


$ 2,981


2.82 %

Subordinated Debenture

34,929


468


5.28 %


50,000


469


3.75 %

Total interest-earning liabilities

385,869


2,681


2.76 %


469,484


3,450


2.92 %













Noninterest-earning liabilities












Demand Deposits

616,389






567,751





Other Liabilities

11,538






12,867





Shareholders' Equity

98,948






90,567





Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$ 1,112,744






$ 1,140,669

















Net Interest Spread



$ 10,958


2.19 %




$ 10,895


2.17 %

Net Interest Margin





3.97 %






3.87 %













Total Deposits

$ 967,329


$ 2,213


0.91 %


$ 987,235


$ 2,981


1.20 %

Total Funding Costs

$ 1,002,258


$ 2,681


1.06 %


$ 1,037,235


$ 3,450


1.32 %













(1) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate



CW BANCORP












CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET and YIELD ANALYSIS






















Nine Months Ended September 30,


2026


2025


Average

Balance


Interest

Income /

Expense


Yield /

Cost


Average

Balance


Interest

Income /

Expense


Yield /

Cost


(dollars in thousands)

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS












Int Bearing Due from Banks & FFS

$ 152,907


$ 4,236


3.70 %


$ 102,407


$ 3,399


4.44 %

Investment Securities (1)

209,410


5,495


3.51 %


175,013


4,090


3.12 %

Loans

781,943


31,483


5.38 %


805,215


33,667


5.59 %

FHLB & Other Stocks

7,100


480


9.04 %


7,100


416


7.83 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,151,360


41,694


4.84 %


1,089,735


41,572


5.10 %













Noninterest-earning assets

19,727






29,434





Total assets

$ 1,171,087






$ 1,119,169





























INTEREST EARNING LIABILITIES












Interest Bearing Deposits

$ 394,862


$ 7,202


2.44 %


$ 414,671


$ 9,026


2.91 %

Subordinated Debenture

42,284


1,523


4.77 %


50,000


1,406


3.75 %

Total interest-earning liabilities

437,146


8,725


2.67 %


464,671


10,432


3.00 %













Noninterest-earning liabilities












Demand Deposits

622,562






553,038





Other Liabilities

13,231






12,685





Shareholders' Equity

98,148






88,775





Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$ 1,171,087






$ 1,119,169

















Net Interest Spread



$ 32,969


2.17 %




$ 31,140


2.10 %

Net Interest Margin





3.83 %






3.82 %













Total Deposits

$ 1,017,424


$ 7,202


0.95 %


$ 967,709


$ 9,026


1.25 %

Total Funding Costs

$ 1,059,708


$ 8,725


1.10 %


$ 1,017,709


$ 10,432


1.37 %













(1) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate



SOURCE CW Bancorp

© 2026 PR Newswire
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