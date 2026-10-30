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PR Newswire
30.10.2026 14:30 Uhr
23 Leser
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United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

ATMORE, Ala., Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCQX: UBAB) - United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. reported net income of $16.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to net income of $13.5 million for the same period last year. Earnings per share for this period were $5.23 compared to $4.07 for the same period in 2025. Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2026, was $4.7 million as compared to $4.2 million for the third quarter of 2025. Earnings per share for the three-month period were $1.53 versus $1.29 for the same period in 2025.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. is a $1.5 billion financial holding company and parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development, primarily serving Southwest Alabama and Northwest Florida. United is designated as a CDFI, committed to stimulating economic development in underserved communities. United and its subsidiaries operate 23 locations across six counties. UB Community Development focuses on economic and community development through New Markets Tax Credits, affordable housing and community facilities programs. For a complete quarterly report visit our investor relations tab at www.UnitedBank.com. Member FDIC.

SOURCE United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.