Southern Company aligns leadership, operations to serve growth, develop talent and prepare for the future

Changes position company to execute significant infrastructure investment, advance technology and develop its workforce

ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company Chairman, President and CEO Chris Womack, today announced several executive leadership changes designed to position the company to continue serving growing energy needs, execute significant infrastructure investments and respond to rapidly evolving technologies and customer needs.

"We're in a transformative period for Southern Company, with tremendous growth and change creating new opportunities across our business," said Womack. "One of our strengths has always been how we develop our people, giving leaders opportunities to broaden their experience and take on new challenges. These changes build on that strength while positioning us to serve growth, deliver for customers and continue to meet the needs of the local communities we are privileged to serve."

The leadership changes, effective January 1, 2027, include the following:

Kim Greene, currently chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power, will assume the role of president, Southern Company Operations. In this role, Greene will oversee Southern Company's system operations, including generation, system planning, safety, transmission operations and policy, commercial operations, research and development, environmental affairs and sustainability, technical and business shared services and systemwide power delivery strategy. She will also lead Southern Company's enterprise strategy, bringing greater alignment between the company's long-term priorities and the operational execution required to deliver on them.

She has been instrumental in positioning Georgia Power to serve significant growth across the state and will now help lead Southern Company's efforts to plan, build and operate the infrastructure needed to meet growing energy demand across the system. She brings extensive leadership experience across the energy industry and Southern Company, including previously serving as chairman, president and CEO of Southern Company Gas.

Greene will also have responsibility for Southern Company's entire generation fleet, including nuclear. Bringing nuclear together organizationally with the company's other generation assets will create a more integrated approach to planning, operating and investing across the generation portfolio as Southern Company works to serve growing energy needs and continue delivering reliable energy for customers.

Stan Connally, currently executive vice president and chief operating officer for Southern Company, will assume the role of chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. In his new role, Connally will lead Southern Company's largest subsidiary as it serves more than 2.8 million customers across 155 of Georgia's 159 counties. His focus will be on ensuring Georgia Power has the resources and infrastructure needed to continue to serve the state's growth while protecting customers, maintaining reliability, keeping rates stable and predictable, and investing responsibly for the future. He will also continue Georgia Power's longstanding commitment to supporting the state's economic success and the communities it serves.

Connally brings extensive operational and operating company experience to the role. As Southern Company's chief operating officer, he has been responsible for how the system makes and moves electricity, with leadership across generation, system planning, transmission operations, commercial operations and other critical functions. He previously served as chairman, president and CEO of Gulf Power.

Additionally, Sterling Spainhour, executive vice president and chief legal officer, will expand his responsibilities to include the Technology Organization, creating greater alignment across Southern Company's technology and AI strategy, governance and management of emerging technologies, while Sloane Drake, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, will assume responsibility for systemwide training, more closely connecting workforce development with the skills and capabilities the company needs as technology changes how work gets done.

Together, these changes reflect Southern Company's continued focus on developing leaders, strengthening capabilities across the enterprise and positioning the company to serve growing energy needs while delivering for customers for years to come.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy solutions provider with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success, driven by our nearly 30,000 employees dedicated to delivering exceptional service. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

SOURCE Southern Company