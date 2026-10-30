

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Friday, California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) revealed an investment of approximately $1.68 million to upgrade the Isleton 3B Well, improving local water system reliability and extending the life of key infrastructure. The project includes inspection, cleaning, treatment and testing to restore the well's performance, reduce the risk of equipment failures and avoid costly emergency repairs.



California American Water's Charlie Wolfe said the project will improve the reliability of Isleton's water system and extend the life of essential infrastructure.



Work will include inspecting, cleaning, treating and disinfecting the well, replacing pumping equipment and testing its performance before it returns to service.



Construction is expected to continue through the end of 2026 at the well site on 5th Street, with nearby residents potentially experiencing increased activity, noise and temporary traffic disruptions.



On the NYSE, the shares were trading 2.26 percent up at $145.42.



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