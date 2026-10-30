KBRA releases the latest quarterly report highlighting our European Macro Strategist Gordon Kerr's view on key economic indicators, as well as what he identifies as the most influential factors driving credit markets in the upcoming quarter. The report also examines credit market valuations in the context of current and future market conditions.

KBRA expects the key factors driving credit market conditions in Q4 to include several elements fighting for the outlook, from geopolitics to artificial intelligence (AI). Both are playing a game of tug-of-war with capital markets and the European economy. Inflation remains a challenge that could still hold back the European economy, as could the impact of sovereign market challenges, with both driven by geopolitical factors. However, the capital expenditure rise continues to drive outperformance as the European economies remain resilient and manufacturing activity improves.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the US, EU, UK, and Japan. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

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Contacts:

Gordon Kerr, European Macro Strategist

+44 20 8148 1020

gordon.kerr@kbra.com

Media Contact

Matt Turner, Associate Director

+353 1 588 1231

matt.turner@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

Mauricio Noé, Co-Head of Europe

+44 20 8148 1010

mauricio.noe@kbra.com

Miten Amin, Managing Director

+44 20 8148 1002

miten.amin@kbra.com