Nathan Reardon Leads Innovation Philosophie's Move for an Entrepreneurship Revolution in the United Kingdom

PR Newswire

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2026

The British Co-founder leads a UK launch that includes an angel and VC investment network and a beta of the company's founder platform

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan Reardon, British Co-founder of Innovation Philosophie, a collective of innovation-focused CEOs and founders across the globe, set to shape the economies of the future, is leading the company's launch in the United Kingdom with founder Pat Villaceran. The company describes the launch as a push for an entrepreneurship revolution. Together, Reardon and Villaceran are building what they call Business Blueprint 3.0, the company's approach to the future of entrepreneurship.

Business Blueprint 3.0

Innovation Philosophie describes Business Blueprint 3.0 as a model of highly scalable businesses run by founders who weigh legacy and impact alike. The company says the idea draws on economist Pankaj Ghemawat's book World 3.0, which looks at how the world economy could be organised next.

The company's training brings the humanities, philosophy and interdisciplinary thinking into how founders make decisions, so that people, purpose and the planet are weighed alongside scalability and innovation.

"Anyone can build an app in five minutes now. So what are you building, founder? And who is it for? The next ten years won't belong to whoever ships the fastest. They'll belong to the founders who think about people, purpose, and the planet as hard as they think about scale. That's Business Blueprint 3.0. Nathan and I are building it with the founders who are ready to go first," said Villaceran, founder of Innovation Philosophie.

Why the United Kingdom

Innovation Philosophie sees the United Kingdom as an untapped opportunity to shift the market towards innovation and entrepreneurship. HM Treasury's Budget 2026 prospectus, Entrepreneurship in the UK: Start. Scale. Stay., sets out how the government will support more innovative businesses to grow in the UK. In the company's view, the moment calls for founders who build with roots in the places they come from.

Reardon, who is based in London and hosts Innovation Philosophie's podcast segment, leads the work in the UK. Innovation Philosophie describes itself as a global community and says it is in touch with top founders in California, New York, Singapore, Australia and other markets. It says Reardon aims to bring its innovation infrastructure and British business ingenuity to the global stage.

"Britain has never been short of good founders. What they rarely get is a room where the people building eight- and nine-figure companies can think past the next funding round, with philosophy and the humanities sitting next to the balance sheet. That is what Innovation Philosophie offers, and I'm proud to be opening it here in the UK," said Reardon, British Co-founder of Innovation Philosophie.

What launches in the UK

The UK launch includes:

An angel and VC investment network , which the company says is actively investing in high-innovation, high-growth companies.

, which the company says is actively investing in high-innovation, high-growth companies. Pat Villaceran's mentorship cohort , which trains founders in global tactics and growth strategies, drawing on her INNOV LABS programmes. Villaceran, who focuses on business transformation, aims to enrol thousands of founders across the country.

, which trains founders in global tactics and growth strategies, drawing on her INNOV LABS programmes. Villaceran, who focuses on business transformation, aims to enrol thousands of founders across the country. INNOV LABS , a six-month innovation intensive for companies and stakeholders that aim to disrupt their industries and build a market expansion plan within months. It is open to businesses in any industry that pass Villaceran's innovation-readiness screening.

, a six-month innovation intensive for companies and stakeholders that aim to disrupt their industries and build a market expansion plan within months. It is open to businesses in any industry that pass Villaceran's innovation-readiness screening. The Innovation Philosophie Podcast, open to everyone, in which Reardon and Villaceran talk with CEOs and academics about the economics of innovation and the conditions that produce new ideas.

Pat Villaceran

Villaceran founded Innovation Philosophie and works from New York, London and Singapore. She mentors the CEOs and founders of eight- and nine-figure companies and co-hosts the Innovation Philosophie Podcast with Reardon.

She created INNOV LABS, which she calls her signature programme. Villaceran said: "In my programmes, we grow companies up to 3,000%." Results depend on each company's own work and budget, and no outcome is promised.

How to join

The Innovation Philosophie platform is opening first as a beta. Founders and CEOs can apply to join the beta, listen to the Innovation Philosophie Podcast on Spotify and follow Innovation Philosophie on LinkedIn.

About Innovation Philosophie

Innovation Philosophie is a collective of innovation-focused CEOs and founders across the globe, set to shape the economies of the future. Founded by Pat Villaceran, with Nathan Reardon as British Co-founder, it trains founders holistically, bringing the humanities, philosophy and interdisciplinary thinking into decisions about people, purpose, the planet, scalability and innovation. Its work includes Pat Villaceran's mentorship cohort, INNOV LABS for companies, an angel and VC investment network and the Innovation Philosophie Podcast.

Media contact:Dion, Innovation Philosophie press office press@themoove.co

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