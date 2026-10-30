Global brands and agencies report a major shift in strategic efficiency with Adform's MCP, streamlining reporting, campaign troubleshooting, and reducing manual work.

Adform, the integrated advertising platform, today shares highly positive results from the live rollout of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server. Transforming how advertisers manage and optimise programmatic campaigns, the MCP Server is fundamentally changing how partners work. Initial users gave it a recommendation score of 9.5 out of 10 and a usefulness rating of 4 out of 5. Campaign Reporting is the biggest use case, at almost a third of the queries. Users have widely praised how this rapid and accurate data retrieval is actively unlocking new strategic opportunities.

An AI agent is only as powerful as the technology behind it. This is why Adform has opened its entire platform to external AI agents through its MCP Server, making more than 800 capabilities accessible through a common connectivity layer.

Feedback from early adopters highlights that the MCP Server is both accelerating tasks and driving a structural shift in operations. By reducing manual admin, the technology frees specialists to focus on high-level strategy. This includes comparing cross-campaign data instantly to solve complex omnichannel challenges, such as CTV troubleshooting, and diagnose solutions on the spot.

"This is a complete game-changer for our agency. Adform's MCP Server is already a vital part of our daily work," said Adrián Falque, Digital Manager, Avante. "We have gone from spending hours analysing an underperforming campaign to uncovering deep, actionable insights in just minutes. It gives us conversational access to campaign data and surfaces insights we never would have had time to find. The results have been so great that we are tripling our seats to get this in the hands of more colleagues."

Agencies also praised the tool's ability to democratise data across teams, letting members pull advanced insights using simple, written requests.

"Adform's approach to opening its infrastructure to AI agents offers new opportunities for agency workflows," said Gökberk Ertunç Head of Data Analytics Programmatic at Omnicom Media Türkiye. "Using natural language to explore campaign insights makes data more accessible to our teams, helping us work more efficiently and make informed decisions when building and optimising campaigns."

Highlighting the MCP Server's ability to improve efficiency, Silje Sandsbakk, Performance Manager, Publicis Norway added: "It drastically cuts down our Excel preparation time, but the value goes beyond just speed. Having the data readily available through the AI agent means we can spend less time preparing the numbers and more time actually working with them. We also really value the flexibility it provides, allowing us to choose where we want AI assistance to handle the heavy lifting, and where we prefer to stay in the driver's seat."

Jochen Schlosser, Chief Technology Officer, Adform commented: "AI agents are only as powerful as the technology they connect to. That's why we opened Adform's integrated platform to external AI agents, exposing over 800 capabilities through our MCP Server. We've spent years connecting data, technology, and intelligence with one goal: to make advertising better. Now our clients can put it all to work with AI, gaining faster insights, simpler workflows, and more freedom to innovate. Their feedback validates our integrated approach. And we're just getting started."

About Adform

Adform, the powerful and safe media buying platform, has a 20+ year history of delivering service excellence and forward-looking technology. It enables major brands, agencies, and publishers to create, buy, and sell digital advertising globally. Having pushed the boundaries through augmented intelligence and an industry-leading identity solution, Adform has consistently changed the game for digital advertisers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261030017706/en/

Contacts:

Press contact:

Bluestripe Group, Joe Campbell

adform@bluestripegroup.co.uk