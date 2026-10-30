New fund offered by simplified prospectus across all Canadian provinces and territories; Series F Founders units available at a 0.35% management fee

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2026) - Algonquin Capital Corporation ("Algonquin") announced the launch of the Algonquin Income Fund (the "Fund"), a conventional mutual fund focused on subordinated debt and other income-producing instruments issued by governments, corporations and financial institutions in the developed world.

Units of the Fund are qualified for distribution in each of the provinces and territories of Canada under a simplified prospectus dated October 28, 2026. The Fund is offered alongside Algonquin's existing offerings and is Algonquin's first conventional mutual fund.

The Fund will be available to investors beginning November 2, 2026.

Investment objective and strategy

The Fund's investment objective is to preserve capital and generate returns through current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in subordinated debt and income-producing instruments issued by governments, corporations and financial institutions in the developed world.

The Fund invests primarily in subordinated fixed income securities, focusing on corporate, government and agency debt. In ordinary market conditions, roughly half of the portfolio is expected to be foreign securities. The Fund may also invest in convertible debt, floating rate securities, corporate bonds and loans, and preferred shares, and may use derivatives, including credit default swaps, for hedging and non-hedging purposes as permitted by securities regulation.

Fund details

The Fund offers five series of units. Series F Founders units are available to new investors until that series reaches a net asset value of $50 million. Algonquin does not charge performance fees on any series.

Series Management fee (annual) Available to Series A 1.15% All investors Series F Founders 0.35% Fee-based accounts, until the series reaches $50 million NAV Series F 0.65% Fee-based and wrap accounts

About Algonquin Capital

Algonquin Capital Corporation is a Toronto-based investment manager specializing in fixed income. Algonquin is registered with the Ontario Securities Commission as an investment fund manager, portfolio manager and exempt market dealer, and acts as investment manager of Algonquin Income Fund, Algonquin Fixed Income 2.0 Fund, and Algonquin Debt Strategies Fund LP. For more information, visit www.algonquincap.com.

Important information

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The Algonquin Income Fund is a new fund and has no performance history. Distributions are not guaranteed, may change at any time at the Manager's discretion, and may include a return of capital. The Fund's risk rating is assigned by the Manager using the investment risk classification methodology prescribed under National Instrument 81-102 and may change over time.

The information about the Fund in this press release is a summary only and is qualified in its entirety by the Fund's simplified prospectus dated October 28, 2026. The simplified prospectus and fund facts are available at www.algonquincap.com and www.sedarplus.ca, or at no cost by calling 1-833-306-8404 or emailing info@algonquincap.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Algonquin's current expectations. Actual results may differ materially, and Algonquin assumes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

This press release is intended for Canadian residents only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is not permitted.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321796