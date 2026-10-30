Bybit Brings Its New Financial Platform Vision to Hong Kong FinTech Week 2026

LISBON, Portugal, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the New Financial Platform trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, announced its participation in Hong Kong FinTech Week (HKFTW) 2026, Asia's premier fintech summit bringing together global financial leaders, regulators, and innovators at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from November 2 to 6, 2026.

Bybit's senior leadership will take the stage during the two-day main conference, joining more than 1,000 global speakers and 45,000 participants from over 120 economies at one of the year's most anticipated events for changemakers in financial services and innovation.

Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit, will deliver a fireside chat on the Main Stage on November 3 titled "Bridging the Divide: The Next Chapter of TradFi & Crypto Convergence." The session will explore how AI-driven platform innovation, institutional-grade infrastructure and asset tokenization are reshaping the boundary between traditional financial markets and the digital asset ecosystem.

Sean Ballard, Head of Derivatives and Institutional Business at Bybit, will join a panel discussion titled "The Future of Trading: Next-Generation Market Infrastructure and Liquidity" alongside executives from Panthertrade, Gravity Team and BitGo on November 3. The panel will examine how AI-driven execution models, tokenized market access, and synchronized liquidity pools are converging to create more resilient, capital-efficient and accessible trading infrastructure for professional market participants.

Themed "Fintech Nexus: Bridging the World, Building the Future", HKFTW 2026 is organized around three strategic engines: Finance+, AI+, and Go Global, reflecting the city's role as a super-connector between capital, innovation and international markets. The event features 10 dedicated forums, including the Digital Assets and Web3 Forum and the AI in Finance Forum, with keynote speakers from leading global financial institutions and regulators.

Bybit is not licensed by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, and its services are not available to the public in Hong Kong.

About Bybit

Bybit is The New Financial Platform.

We believe every person should have access to every financial opportunity on earth. That's why we're building the first intelligent platform that connects anyone, anywhere to the world's finance.

Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

Built for everyone. Powered by intelligence. Open to the world.

Learn more at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

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