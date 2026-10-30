Hikvision showcases its latest range of AI products and solutions designed to promote growth for SMBs

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision has hosted its third annual SMB event showcasing how AI delivers practical value for SMBs and the installers who serve them.

For SMBs, Hikvision is applying this scenario-based approach with AI products and tools they can put to work right away.

AI for Safer Sites: detecting more risks while lowering costs

At the event, Hikvision demonstrated how its Guanlan large-scale AI models have extended AI from basic object detection to scenario-specific analytics. SMB operators can customize automated alerts by describing what matters to their site. After an incident, AcuSeek enables them to find footage with a typed or spoken query.

Hikvision also introduced its new Pro-Series UHD cameras, including 16 MP dual-lens models that deliver a seamless, wide-angle view. To offset the extra storage that higher resolution requires, the company highlighted Guanlan Encoding.

AI for Smoother Access: faster entry and simpler management

Hikvision showcased Quick Pass, its comprehensive access control solutions for people and vehicles.

At site entrances, AI face recognition and license plate recognition work with automatic gates and barriers. Behind the entrances, administrators manage people and vehicle access in one system rather than switching between separate ones.

AI for Converged Systems: connecting systems to deliver smarter responses

A key demonstration featured eight converged SMB solutions, each linking two or more types of security systems so they do more together than any one could alone.

One example is a voice warning composed on the spot. A camera recognizes a trespasser's attributes, AI turns what it sees into a description, and an IP speaker plays the description as a warning addressed to that person: "Sir in the gray shirt and green pants, please keep away."

Across these systems, HIKO, the AI engine in Hik-Connect 7 and HikCentral Professional, cuts down the manual configuration and searching that SMB operators have to do.

AI for Smarter Service: automated design and always-on assistance

Hikvision also demonstrated how the AI tools embedded in Hik-Partner Pro make life easier for installers.

HPP Designer reads an uploaded floor plan, recommends devices, and places them automatically with coverage simulation. Hik Chatbot answers questions about product selection, technical support, and solution design around the clock.

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