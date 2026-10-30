Acquisition adds complementary pump, electric motor and control technologies to strengthen CIRCOR's industrial solutions portfolio

CIRCOR, a KKR portfolio company and global manufacturer of flow control products for industrial and naval markets, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Green Silence Group S.p.A., an Italian provider of hydraulic pumps, electric motors and advanced engineering solutions.

The acquisition will bring together the complementary capabilities of Settima, Motive and Spin expanding CIRCOR's Industrial portfolio with three-screw and ultra-low-noise hydraulic pumps, Motive electric motors, high-efficiency rare-earth-free motor technologies, power electronics and advanced engineering capabilities.

Together, these technologies will broaden CIRCOR's ability to deliver integrated solutions that improve system efficiency, reduce energy consumption and critical raw materials dependency, and address evolving customer needs across industrial and mobile applications.

The combination will also provide Green Silence Group access to CIRCOR's global commercial and operational platform, creating opportunities to accelerate international growth, expand into new markets and deliver greater value to customers.

"The acquisition of Green Silence Group is an important step in strengthening and expanding our Industrial business," said Saif Siddiqui, CEO of CIRCOR. "It enhances our core pump offering in Industrial and Power Generation markets, while adding complementary technologies that expand our capabilities in mobile applications. We look forward to welcoming the Green Silence Group team and combining our expertise to accelerate innovation, strengthen customer partnerships and drive long-term growth."

Upon closing, Green Silence Group will become part of CIRCOR's Industrial Pumps Europe business. Its employees will join CIRCOR's employee ownership program, allowing every team member to participate in the value created as the business grows.

"Green Silence Group's technologies are a strong complement to our existing pump portfolio," said Daniel Stirpe, SVP/GM Industrial Pumps Europe. "By combining our expertise in pump technologies with advanced electric motor and control technologies, we can deliver more comprehensive solutions for our customers. CIRCOR's global reach will also help bring these capabilities to new customers, applications and markets."

"Joining CIRCOR marks an exciting next chapter for our businesses and our teams," said Luca Pellegrini, Chief Executive Officer, Green Silence Group, "CIRCOR shares our focus on innovation, performance and customer value, and its global platform creates new opportunities to expand our reach and continue developing high-efficiency solutions."

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

About CIRCOR

CIRCOR, a KKR portfolio company, is a global manufacturer of differentiated flow control products and solutions for mission-critical industrial and naval applications. With a portfolio of recognized brands and a global commercial and operational presence, CIRCOR serves customers across diverse end markets, including Industrial, Power Generation and Navy.

CIRCOR's mission is to deliver smart and reliable flow control solutions for mission-critical applications. The company is committed to creating long-term value through commercial excellence, operational excellence, innovation and a culture of employee ownership.

Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, CIRCOR serves customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.circor.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261030569902/en/

Contacts:

Jennifer Edwards

jennifer.edwards@circor.com