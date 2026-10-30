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WKN: 916529 | ISIN: US2786421030 | Ticker-Symbol: EBA
Tradegate
30.10.26 | 16:42
109,22 Euro
+0,22 % +0,24
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108,90109,3417:19
109,00109,2817:19
PR Newswire
30.10.2026 17:12 Uhr
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Small Business Britain and eBay: Nearly half of UK adults (46%) now side hustle, but outdated systems hold back growth ambitions

Small Business Britain and eBay: Nearly half of UK adults (46%) now side hustle, but outdated systems hold back growth ambitions

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Britain risks missing a growth opportunity by failing to help side hustles become sustainable businesses, eBay and Small Business Britain warn in a new report. Research from the Small Business Institute finds almost seven in ten side hustlers want to grow their venture, helping build the next generation of employers and exporters.

Growing small and medium-sized businesses by just one percentage point a year could add £320 billion to the economy by 2030.

Almost half of side hustlers say more reliable income would help make their venture their main livelihood. Yet banking, regulation and business support have not kept pace with people building businesses gradually. The report calls for a Micro-Business Lane, urging government, banks and big businesses to "think micro first".

The announcement in the Budget that the Trading Allowance will increase from £1,000 to £3,000 reflects a key recommendation in the report to make it easier for people to start and grow small businesses. The report found 55% of side hustlers would be more likely to invest in or grow their venture if the Trading Allowance increased.

Michelle Ovens CBE, CEO and Founder of Small Business Britain, said: "The way people start businesses has changed, but too many systems around entrepreneurship are still built for a world where you quit your job, invest your savings and take the leap.

"A side hustle can be the first step towards greater financial independence, a full-time business, new jobs and new markets. We need systems that help people move forward rather than creating barriers just as they begin to grow.

"We should be building the confidence, skills and support that allow people to take the next step when their business is ready."

Eve Williams, Vice President and General Manager, eBay UK, said: "Side hustling has become a mainstream way to build a business in Britain, reflecting the resilience, ambition and creativity of UK entrepreneurs.

"The opportunity to start and grow a business should be accessible to everyone, whatever their background or where they live. The Government must help by cutting paperwork, improving access to finance and making it easier for founders to turn early momentum into sustainable, growing businesses."

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/small-business-britain-and-ebay-nearly-half-of-uk-adults-46-now-side-hustle-but-outdated-systems-hold-back-growth-ambitions-302925124.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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