

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bermuda-based insurer Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) announced on Friday that it has agreed to sell its Chile insurance business to American International Group, Inc. (AIG) or AIG as part of its strategic exit from commercial retail insurance in Latin America.



The company said the transaction represents the final planned divestiture of its Latin American insurance operations.



Everest also announced the completion of the previously disclosed sale of its Colombia insurance business, Everest Compaa de Seguros Generales Colombia S.A., to AIG.



The sale of the Chile insurance business is expected to close in the first half of 2027.



Shares of Everest were up 2.40% to $410.21 on NYSE.



On NYSE, shares of AIG were gaining 0.14 percent at $81.55.



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