New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2026) - Symposium Capital, a luxury asset investment fund, recently hosted an event at The Ned with wine consultant and expert Jonathan Katz. The roundtable was hosted in the Dome at The Ned's NoMad location in New York City. Fine wine is one of the three core collectibles at the heart of Symposium Capital's investment strategy, along with fine art and rare comic books.

Symposium Capital, a luxury asset investment fund, recently hosted an event at The Ned with wine consultant Jonathan Katz.

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The event focused on bringing collectors together to discuss fine wines, collecting, and investing. At the heart of the evening's discussion was collection curation; Symposium Capital and Jonathan Katz outlined the importance of not only focusing on big names or known entities, but exploring up-and-coming producers and wines to know before the prices spike.

"Symposium Capital has built its team with experts like Jonathan Katz because they truly understand the world of collectible assets, in this case rare, "in the know" and collector grade wines. Successful investing in these worlds requires two things: expertise and access. You cannot gain access to the most coveted assets unless you first build your expertise and get to know the inner workings of these industries. Jonathan Katz and the rest of our team have spent decades building their credibility, and evenings like the dinner at the Ned showcase precisely that advantage," Symposium Capital CEO Morgan Miller shared.

Jonathan Katz, New York-based wine consultant

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"Wine gives people from very different industries and backgrounds a shared starting point. You don't need the same expertise or the same perspective, just an open mind about trying something together. When shared around a table, it can open up conversations and connections that might never happen otherwise," Jonathan Katz explained. Katz is a New York-based wine consultant who has turned a passion for wine tasting and collecting into a full-time career.

Symposium Capital hosted the roundtable in the Dome at The Ned's NoMad location in New York City.

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"One of the things I love about wine is how naturally it brings people into conversation. You begin by talking about what's in the glass, and before long you're exchanging stories, experiences, and ideas. The wine is the introduction that allows the relationships to carry forward," Jonathan Katz added when discussing Symposium Capital's evening at The Ned.

Fine wine is one of the three core collectibles at the heart of Symposium Capital's investment strategy.

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Events like this roundtable are an extension of Symposium Capital's focus on tangible assets. Bringing in passionate experts such as Jonathan Katz provides investors with hands-on guidance and engagement that is unique to Symposium Capital as an investment fund.

Symposium Capital is an alternative asset fund specializing in fine art, fine wine, and collectible comics. Learn more about Symposium Capital at www.symposium.capital/.

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