Fortum: Fortum carried out a compulsory acquisition of the remaining shares in Elmera Group ASA and owns 100% of the company

FORTUM CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30 OCTOBER 2026 AT 18:20 EET

Fortum has resolved to carry out, effective after the close of trading on Euronext Oslo Børs today, on 30 October 2026, a compulsory acquisition of all remaining shares in Elmera Group ASA not already owned by Fortum or Elmera. Consequently, Fortum owns 100% of Elmera. The aggregate consideration for all shares in Elmera is approximately EUR 482 million.

The redemption price in the compulsory acquisition is NOK 47 per share, equal to the price offered in the voluntary cash tender offer. The redemption price will be paid no later than 5 November 2026.

Elmera is expected to be consolidated into Fortum's financial statements as part of the Consumer Solutions segment from 31 October 2026. Following the compulsory acquisition, Fortum intends to pursue a delisting of Elmera's shares from Euronext Oslo Børs, which is expected to be completed in early November.

Fortum Corporation

Ingela Ulfves

Vice President, Investor relations and Financial Communications

Further information

Investors and analysts:

Ingela Ulfves, Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Communications, tel. +358 40 515 1531

Rauno Tiihonen, IR Director, tel. +358 10 453 6150

investors@fortum.com

Media:

Fortum News Desk, tel.?+358 40 198 2843

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not an offer or a tender offer document and, as such, is not intended to constitute or form any part of an offer or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction.

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

fortum.com

Fortum

Fortum is a Nordic energy company. We generate and deliver reliable energy to our customers and the Nordic energy system while at the same time helping industries decarbonise their processes and grow. Our core operations comprise efficient and best-in-class low-carbon power generation, customer services, and heating and cooling. Fortum's power generation is already 99% from renewable or nuclear sources with one of the lowest specific CO2-emissions in Europe. We are guided by our ambitious SBTi-validated emission reduction targets on our way towards net-zero by 2040. For our ~4,500 employees, we commit to be a safe and inspiring workplace. Fortum's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. fortum.com