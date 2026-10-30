Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Total Voting Rights

As at 30 October 2026, the issued share capital of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc consisted of 75,435,105 ordinary shares of 1 pence, with voting rights attached. No shares are held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interest in, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

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