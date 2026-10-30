India's Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) sets the principal framework for projects connected to India's interstate transmission system (ISTS), alongside procedures issued by the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC), Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDCs) and other system operators. Projects connected within a state are generally subject to the relevant State Electricity Regulatory Commission (SERC), State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC) and state grid code. These frameworks may define different capacity thresholds, submission deadlines, revision windows and settlement mechanisms. ...

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