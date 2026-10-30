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WKN: A2DJE5 | ISIN: US92840M1027 | Ticker-Symbol: 0V6
Tradegate
30.10.26 | 19:05
122,54 Euro
-1,42 % -1,76
Branche
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Aktienmarkt
USA 500
DJ Utilities
1-Jahres-Chart
VISTRA CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VISTRA CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
122,64122,9219:14
122,64122,9219:14
PR Newswire
30.10.2026 17:00 Uhr
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Vistra Corp: Vistra Completes Acquisition of Cogentrix Energy, Expanding Diverse Generation Fleet

Approximately 5,500 megawatts of modern natural gas capacity in key markets enhance company's ability to meet customer needs

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Cogentrix Energy, consisting of 10 modern natural gas generation facilities totaling approximately 5,500 MW of capacity, from funds managed by Quantum Capital Group. The transaction closing follows receipt of all required regulatory approvals. Combined with Vistra's existing fleet, the additional assets bring Vistra's generation portfolio to nearly 50,000 MW of capacity across the U.S.

With this acquisition, Vistra further expands its diverse generation portfolio, adding efficient combined-cycle combustion turbine and cogeneration assets in some of the most attractive and fastest-growing power regions in the country: PJM, ISO New England, and ERCOT. The closing builds on Vistra's track record of completing and integrating large acquisitions, including Energy Harbor in March 2024, which added approximately 4,000 MW of nuclear generation, and seven natural gas plants from Lotus Infrastructure Partners in October 2025, which added more than 2,300 MW of capacity to Vistra's current fleet.

"Natural gas plays a critical role in meeting our nation's growing energy needs, and the Cogentrix assets are a strong strategic fit for Vistra as we continue to grow our generation portfolio," said Jim Burke, president and chief executive officer of Vistra. "We're excited to bring these experienced teams together around a shared commitment to safety, operational excellence, and reliability. Our Vistra team knows how to successfully integrate generation assets into our fleet, and we look forward to building on Cogentrix's strengths and delivering long-term value for our stakeholders."

Acquisition of Cogentrix Portfolio

Portfolio Overview

Asset

State

ISO

Size (MW)

Technology

Patriot

Pennsylvania

PJM

881

CCGT

Hamilton-Liberty

Pennsylvania

PJM

881

CCGT

Lakewood

New Jersey

PJM

286

CCGT

Rock Springs

Maryland

PJM

740

CT

Ocean

New Jersey

PJM

375

CT

Newington

New Hampshire

ISO-NE

624

CCGT

Bridgeport

Connecticut

ISO-NE

558

CCGT

Tiverton

Rhode Island

ISO-NE

297

CCGT

Rumford

Maine

ISO-NE

271

CCGT

Altura Cogeneration

Texas

ERCOT

583

Cogeneration

Total



5,496


Note: Vistra has acquired 100% ownership in all the above plants, including the 25% interest in the Patriot and Hamilton-Liberty plants not previously owned by Cogentrix.

About Vistra

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is a leading, Fortune 500 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, that provides essential resources to customers, businesses, and communities from California to Maine. Vistra is a leader in transforming the energy landscape, with an unyielding focus on reliability, affordability, and sustainability. The company safely operates a reliable, efficient power generation fleet of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities while taking an innovative, customer-centric approach to its retail business.

SOURCE Vistra Corp

© 2026 PR Newswire
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