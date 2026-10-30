Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation Wins Prestigious 2026 BBB Torch Award for Ethics, Reinforcing Its Position as a Pacific Northwest Industry Leader

Washington Large Business honor recognizes Guardian's transparent inspections, accountability beyond warranty and community investment through its HALO Project

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2026 / Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation, an Auburn-based roofing company serving homeowners across Washington and Oregon, has been named a 2026 Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Award for Ethics winner in the Washington Large Business category. The award was presented by BBB Great West + Pacific through the BBB Foundation Awards Ceremony on October 29th, 2026.

"Growth is exciting, but growth built on trust is what truly matters," said Mat Rzucidlo, President of Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation. "Winning a BBB Torch Award for Ethics is incredibly meaningful because it recognizes how we do business, not just how much business we do. Our team has worked hard to build a company where homeowners feel confident, employees feel valued and our communities know they can count on us."

How the Torch Awards Are Judged

Unlike awards based on revenue, size or growth, the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics evaluate the principles behind how a company operates. Applicants are judged on four pillars: character in leadership, an ethical workplace culture, trustworthy customer relationships and meaningful community involvement. 13 organizations were recognized across 3 categories as Torch Award for Ethic Finalists this year within the Pacific chapter.

"The Torch Award recognizes businesses that put trust, integrity and strong values into practice every day," said Tyler Andrew, President and CEO of BBB Great West + Pacific. "Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation has demonstrated what it means to lead with purpose, build lasting relationships, and strengthen the marketplace around them. We are proud to recognize their leadership and the example they set for businesses across our region."

Ethics in Practice: Choosing Trust Over Revenue

At Guardian, ethics are built into systems, not slogans. Every roofing recommendation starts with a documented inspection: inspectors photograph existing conditions, record deficiencies and tie each recommendation to visible evidence. Homeowners are told what was found, what work is recommended and, just as importantly, when work is not necessary.

That standard sometimes means turning business away. In 2025, Guardian inspectors identified approximately 70 homeowners whose roofing problems likely qualified under workmanship warranties from their original contractors. Instead of selling those homeowners repairs or replacements, Guardian explained their warranty rights, helped them identify the original installer and directed them back to the responsible contractor.

Guardian's accountability also extends past what any contract requires:

Correcting its own mistake. A homeowner preparing to sell was wrongly told their Guardian moss treatment warranty had expired and paid another contractor for roof cleaning. When a quality review caught the error, Guardian contacted the homeowner and reimbursed the full cost, though it had no contractual obligation to do so.

Going beyond warranty. When severe wind damaged a customer's metal roof, the damage fell outside warranty coverage. Guardian replaced the damaged panels at no charge anyway, absorbing the full cost of the repair.

Staying with a difficult case. When a homeowner's persistent leak was traced to a failing skylight rather than Guardian's roofing work, the company made more than 20 site visits over six months at its own expense, providing inspections, temporary weather protection and ongoing communication until the issue was resolved.

"As our company gets bigger, our responsibility to homeowners only grows," Rzucidlo added. "We never want to lose the personal connection and accountability that helped build Guardian in the first place. Doing the right thing is never the wrong business decision."

Those practices show up in customer ratings. In 2025, Guardian completed 865 roof replacements while maintaining a 4.8-star Google rating across more than 4,400 reviews, including 1,437 new reviews during the year, along with an A+ BBB rating.

A Culture and Community Built on Service

Guardian has grown from about 110 to more than 145 employees in the past two years while keeping ethics at the center of training. Sales consultants complete more than four hours of structured coaching each week on technical diagnostics, estimating accuracy, customer communication and ethical selling. Weekly leadership meetings review real customer situations, field crews train with manufacturer partners including Owens Corning and GAF, and managers complete a 12-week financial leadership program. About 95 percent of Guardian's customer reviews mention an employee by name.

The company's signature community program, the Guardian HALO Project, provides full roof replacements at no cost to homeowners facing extraordinary hardship. Since 2018, Guardian has donated nine complete roofs, supported by more than 120 employee volunteer hours from every department. In 2026, HALO expanded into Oregon.

Guardian also donates roofing services to military veterans through the Roof Deployment Project, volunteers with Rebuilding Together, partners with KATU on the Everyday Heroes initiative in Portland and supports Seattle Pilot Little League.

A Year of Recognition

The Torch Award caps a strong year for Guardian. In 2026, the company rose to No. 56 on Roofing Contractor magazine's Top 100 Roofing Contractors list, up from No. 74 in 2025 and No. 98 in 2024. Guardian also earned Gold for Best Gutter Company and Silver for Best Roofing Company in the Seattle Times Best in the PNW awards, and was named Organization of the Year in Home Services by the Business Intelligence Group's Excellence in Customer Service Awards.

About Better Business Bureau

About Better Business Bureau: BBB Great West + Pacific serves more than 20 million consumers in Alaska, Central Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Western Wyoming. BBB Foundation, the charitable arm of BBB Great West + Pacific, is dedicated to consumer protection and business celebration initiatives across the local service area. For more information, visit BBB.org/gwp. Torch Awards winners from each state were announced as part of a virtual ceremony held on October 29, 2026.

About Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation

Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation is a leading provider of residential and commercial roofing, gutter, and insulation services throughout Washington and Oregon. Headquartered in Auburn, Washington, the company is known for its commitment to quality craftsmanship, customer satisfaction, and ongoing team training. With more than 150 employees and a growing regional footprint, Guardian delivers comprehensive exterior solutions backed by strong warranties, ethical service practices, and a culture built on its core values of Integrity, Quality, Excellence, and Partnership. Through community initiatives like the HALO Project, Guardian continues to give back to the communities it serves while setting the standard for service in the home improvement industry.

Media Contact:

Dana Cobb

The Barber Shop Marketing

dana@thebarbershopmarketing.com

972.955.9747

SOURCE: Guardian Roofing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/guardian-roofing-gutters-and-insulation-wins-prestigious-2026-bbb-torc-1244547