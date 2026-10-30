First aircraft is now delivering a new generation of onboard Wi-Fi experiences for business and leisure travelers

SES was selected by Air Astana, the award-winning flag carrier of Kazakhstan, to introduce next-generation inflight connectivity services across its Airbus A321LR fleet. The first connected aircraft entered commercial service on 29 October 2026. Fleet-wide deployment will continue across the remaining A321LR fleet.

Equipped with SES's new electronically steered array (ESA) antenna, the aircraft delivers reliable connectivity over the SES multi-orbit network. SES will provide a fully managed inflight connectivity service across the fleet, enabling Air Astana passengers to enjoy a seamless online experience throughout their journey.

"Airlines are increasingly looking for connectivity solutions that deliver a seamless passenger experience while providing the flexibility to evolve with changing customer expectations," said Blane Boynton, Senior Vice President, Aviation at SES. "SES's multi-orbit solution will enable Air Astana to offer a consistent, high-quality online experience across its network and bring a new era of inflight connectivity to passengers throughout Central Asia and beyond."

The service supports Air Astana's vision of transforming the onboard experience for both business and leisure travelers. Through an airline-branded connectivity portal, passengers will be able to access a range of connectivity options, including complimentary streaming services for premium customers and flexible paid packages for Economy Class travelers. The service is supported by QMobile, (formerly Jusan Mobile), a leading telecommunications and technology provider in Kazakhstan.

"Today's passengers expect to stay connected wherever they travel, whether they are working, keeping in touch with family and friends, or enjoying entertainment during their journey," said Yelena Obukhova, Vice President, "Our partnership with SES will enable Air Astana to offer a modern, high-quality connectivity experience that reflects the premium service our customers expect. By combining multi-orbit satellite technology with our onboard experience, we are investing in greater comfort, convenience and value for our passengers."

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About SES

At SES, we believe that space has the power to make a difference. That's why we design space solutions that help governments protect, businesses grow, and people stay connected-no matter where they are. With integrated multi-orbit satellites and our global terrestrial network, we deliver resilient, seamless connectivity and the highest quality video content to those shaping what's next. Following our Intelsat acquisition, we now offer more than 100 years of combined global industry leadership-backed by a track record of bringing innovation "firsts" to market. As a trusted partner to customers and the global space ecosystem, SES is driving impact that goes far beyond coverage. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

About Air Astana

Air Astana is Kazakhstan's leading full-service airline and the country's flag carrier. Established in 2002, the airline is part of Air Astana Group. It operates a fleet of Airbus and Boeing aircraft, providing scheduled domestic, regional and international passenger and cargo services across Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Far East, the Gulf, India and Europe. Air Astana has been recognised by Skytrax as the Best Airline in Central Asia CIS for fourteen consecutive years and has received the Best Airline Staff Service in Central Asia CIS award nine times in a row. The airline has also been awarded a five-star rating in the Major Airlines category by the Airline Passenger Experience Association."

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "enable," "advancing," and "delivering."

Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict. Factors that might cause such a difference include those discussed in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F, such as risks that changes in technology or the satellite communications industry could make our systems or services obsolete or subject to lower or reduced demand; risks that new technologies and equipment, including electronically steered antennas, may not perform as anticipated or achieve their expected benefits; and regulation by telecommunications and civil aviation authorities may increase the costs of providing services or require us to modify our services. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261030888033/en/

Contacts:

For further information please contact:

Nancy Welsh

SES Communications

SES.Press@ses.com