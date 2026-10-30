Allied Universal: Calling All Football Fans - Be Part of the Excitement Surrounding the Biggest Football Game of the Season in Los Angeles!

Allied Universal Hosting Hiring Event to Fill 400 Positions

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2026 / Allied Universal, the world's leading security and facility services company, is filling 400 event security positions for the Feb. 14, 2027 championship football game in Los Angeles. Positions will support a variety of high-profile events surrounding the championship game, including VIP experiences, hospitality functions, special events and post-event celebrations.

Those hired will be responsible for supporting event preparation and operations, screening guests and bags, verifying tickets and credentials, and managing venue access. These positions help protect guests, staff and venue assets by monitoring for security concerns, addressing crowd control issues and enforcing venue policies, while providing helpful directions and friendly customer service to ensure a safe, positive guest experience.

No experience necessary

Veterans encouraged to apply

Flexible schedules

Part-time positions

Weekly pay

Up to $24 per hour

Potential career paths to management

Promote from within culture

WHEN:

11/2/2026

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. PT

AND

11/3/2026

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. PT

Virtual Event: Register for an interview at: https://intsignup.indeed.com/interview/43ef7489-bd99-4329-8cad-f8ab16379deb?from=email

REQUIREMENTS:

18 years or older

California Security License Required

Guard card sponsorships offered to select qualified candidates for a limited time

High school diploma (or equivalent)

Background investigation

Valid driver's license Professional, articulate and able to use good independent judgement and discretion Carry out safety and security procedures, site-specific policies and, when appropriate, emergency response activities Respond to incidents in a calm, problem-solving manner Outstanding verbal and written communication skills

Ability to successfully interact at all levels of the organization, including with clients, while functioning as a team player

Additional Information: https://startup-aus.icims.com/jobs/1669518/event-security-staff---annual-pro-football-championship-events/job?mobile=false&width=1524&height=500&bga=true&needsRedirect=false&jan1offset=-480&jun1offset=-420

QUOTE: "This is a great opportunity to witness the excitement of a football championship weekend in a unique way while helping others feel safe. We have people who return annually as part of our event security team and others who have parlayed the weekend job into a lifelong career," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "We have countless examples of individuals who began as a security professional and are in senior leadership positions today."

Comprehensive national job listings are available at: https://jobs.aus.com/

Allied Universal offers great benefits for full-time team members. There are various job sites and positions available including customer service officers, security mobile patrol officers, emergency department officers, security shift supervisors, security dispatch operators and more.

For full-time positions, company benefits include medical and dental coverage, life insurance, 401(k), holidays and more. At Allied Universal, our Culture & Belonging approach fosters an environment where every team member - no matter their background or experience - feels valued, included, and aligned with our core values. We are a workforce built on teamwork, collaboration, and mutual respect. If you're looking for a meaningful opportunity in a supportive and collaborative workplace, we invite you to apply at jobs.aus.com. To learn more about our Equal Employment Opportunity and ADA policies, click here.

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Media Contact:

Kari Garcia

Director of Communications - North America

Allied Universal

Phone: 949-826-3560

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: ausnewsroom.aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/calling-all-football-fans-be-part-of-the-excitement-surrounding-1244587