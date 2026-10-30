Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2026) - Valkea Resources Corp. (TSXV: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) (FSE: 4A7) (the "Company" or "Valkea") announces that the board of directors of the Company has adopted an advance notice policy (the "Advance Notice Policy").

The purpose of the Advance Notice Policy is to establish a process that provides shareholders, directors and management of the Company with direction on the nomination of directors. This Advance Notice Policy is the framework by which the Company seeks to fix a deadline by which holders of record of common shares of the Company must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders and sets forth the information that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company for the notice to be in proper written form.

For all subsequent meetings of shareholders of the Company, the notice of a shareholder nominating a director (the "Nominating Shareholder") to the Corporate Secretary of the Company must be made:

in the case of an annual meeting of shareholders, not less than 30 days prior to the date of the annual meeting of shareholders; provided, however, that in the event that the annual meeting of shareholders is to be held on a date that is less than 50 days after the date (the "Notice Date") on which the first public announcement of the date of the annual meeting was made, notice by the Nominating Shareholder may be made not later than the close of business on the tenth (10th) day following the Notice Date in respect of such meeting; or

in the case of a special meeting (which is not also an annual meeting) of shareholders called for the purpose of electing directors (whether or not called for other purposes), not later than the close of business on the fifteenth (15th) day following the day on which the first public announcement of the date of the special meeting of shareholders was made.

The Advance Notice Policy is effective immediately. At the next annual meeting of shareholders, the Company is seeking shareholder approval and ratification of the Advance Notice Policy. In the event that shareholders determine not to ratify the Advance Notice Policy by ordinary resolution, the Advance Notice Policy shall terminate and be void and of no further force and effect following the termination of the meeting.

The full text of the Advance Notice Policy is available via SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or upon request by contacting Ota Hally, the Chief Financial Officer of the Company by e-mail at ohally@valkearesources.com. Further details on the Meeting and the Advance Notice Policy will be contained in a management information circular to be mailed to shareholders of the Company in connection with the next annual meeting of shareholders (the "Management Information Circular"). The Management Information Circular will also be available on SEDAR+.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 200,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to an employee of the Company, to purchase up to 200,000 common shares ("Option Shares") in the capital of Valkea. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.27 per share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant, subject to vesting provisions. The Options will vest over two years, one third at grant, and one-third vesting every twelve months thereafter, in accordance with the Company's approved omnibus plan.

The Company believes that the issuance of these Options will further align the interests of its team with those of shareholders and will serve as an incentive for continued performance and commitment to the Company's growth.

About Valkea

Valkea Resources is a geoscience-led exploration company focused on making new gold and base metals discoveries in Northern Finland's prospective Central Lapland Greenstone Belt. Its 350 km2 land package includes six principal project areas that span highly prospective regional geological structures. The Company's leadership and technical team include key contributors to the multimillion-ounce Ikkari gold discovery made in 2020. Work is underway to make a new discovery using the same systematic and disciplined approach to identifying targets with the best potential for meaningful size and the possibility of becoming mines of the future.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this news release include but are not limited; statements about the use of the net Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

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