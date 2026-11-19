Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Valkea Resources Corp. (TSXV: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) (FSE: 4A7) (the "Company" or "Valkea") has today published its quarterly financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis. Both documents are available on the Company's website and SEDAR+. Valkea is also pleased provide an update on its exploration activities in northern Finland, including preliminary metallurgical results from its Aarnivalkea West prospect. Systematic exploration of 24 new high-ranking prospects (see July 22, 2026, press release) has commenced with reconnaissance base of till ("BoT") drilling underway and systematic diamond drilling ("DDH") drilling of the most prospective targets at the Paana Project set to recommence in early January

Highlights

Cash of C$9.6 million at the end of September 2026

Positive metallurgical test work results received indicate mineralisation at Aarnivalkea West is non-refractory, with high gold leach recoveries

Reconnaissance base of till ("BoT") drilling ongoing

Diamond drilling to commence at Paana in first week of January focussed on new targets highlighted by new BoT drilling.

Thomas Credland, CEO of Valkea Resources, said: "We continue to build a critical mass of new drill-ready targets ahead of the recommencement of diamond drilling in early January 2027, with the onset of winter conditions. Improved targeting has resulted from the acquisition and geological interpretation of new high-resolution UAV-magnetic surveys from two licence areas. These are being ground-truthed by a systematic BoT sampling program. Furthermore, we are encouraged by the results of diagnostic metallurgical test work from the advanced Aarnivalkea West prospect, which shows potential for non-refractory mineralisation at Paana."

Drilling at Paana

New geochemical data from Valkea's ongoing BoT drilling is being received and interpreted to provide further focussing and prioritisation of drill targets across the wider Paana licences. Planning for the BoT campaign was based on a new geological interpretation identifying 12 prospects on the wider Paana project (Figure 1) and has subsequently been refined by a high-resolution UAV-magnetic survey, flown in September.

Drilling of Kari, our first new target, was completed in August. Kari was prioritised due to its all-season access and BoT anomalism from a historic survey. The initial program of 1,275 m was drilled in five holes along an E-W profile, located 2.5 km south of known mineralisation at Aarnivalkea West. Although drilling returned evidence of disseminated sulphide mineralisation within the more deformed host lithologies in three out of five drillholes, no significant gold mineralisation was assayed. The work highlighted the unreliability of historic BoT datasets, justifying Valkea's emphasis on generating a critical mass of new more reliable BoT geochemical data to support targeting on the recommencement of diamond drilling in early January 2027.

Metallurgical test work results for Aarnivalkea West

Exploratory metallurgical test work undertaken by Alfred H Knight (UK) on a ~60 kg composite sample from Aarnivalkea West, with an assayed grade of around 1.0 g/t Au, showed mineralisation to be non-refractory in nature. Whole ore leach testing produced high extractions between 93.5% to 96% (95% at a grind size of 106 microns). In addition, batch flotation test work completed for rougher grind sizes, between 75-150 microns, also yielded high recoveries between ~93 and 96%. The test material has Bond Ball Mill Index of 10.8 kWh/t, classifying it as soft to medium hardness.

About Valkea

Valkea Resources is a geoscience-led exploration company focused on making new gold and base metal discoveries in Northern Finland's Central Lapland Greenstone Belt. Its 350 km2 land package includes six principal project areas that span highly prospective regional geological structures. The Company's leadership and technical team include key contributors to the multi-million-ounce Ikkari gold discovery, made in 2020. Work is underway to make a new discovery using the same systematic and disciplined approach to identifying mineral targets with the best potential for the possibility of becoming mines of the future.

Qualified Person

The disclosure of technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Dr Chris Bonson (CGeol), a non-independent consulting geologist who holds the position of Vice President of Exploration for the Company, and John Willis (BE, PhD, MAusIMM(CP)), Principal Consultant (Mineral Processing) for SRK (UK) Ltd. Both are recognised as a Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Some technical information contained in this release is historical in nature and has been compiled from public sources believed to be accurate. The historical technical information has not been verified by Valkea and may, in some instances, be unverifiable. Mineralisation hosted on adjacent and/or nearby projects is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation hosted on Valkea's projects

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is dened in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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