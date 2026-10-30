Disciplined capital allocation prioritizes integration of Atlas One and a clear path to profitability

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2026) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or the "Company"), a technology-driven platform for private alternative investments, today announced that it has terminated the share purchase agreement to acquire FavorPoint Capital, LLC ("FavorPoint"), a FINRA-registered broker-dealer headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and will defer its planned U.S. expansion. The decision reflects the Company's commitment to disciplined capital allocation and to maximizing the value of the strategic acquisitions completed earlier this year.

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has not yet completed its review of the proposed transaction. Rather than continue to commit resources to an uncertain timeline, and after consultation with investors and careful assessment of current market conditions, the Board of Directors and management concluded that shareholders are best served by concentrating the Company's capital, people and attention on its Canadian platform, where Parvis has built significant scale and momentum in 2026.

A Stronger, More Focused Parvis

With the acquisitions and integrations of Atlas One Digital Securities and Richmond Global Wealth, Parvis has assembled what the Company believes is one of Canada's most comprehensive investment platforms. Redirecting resources previously earmarked for the U.S. transaction allows the Company to capture the full operating synergies of its integrated platform sooner. It also eliminates the near-term operating, legal and regulatory costs associated with entering a new jurisdiction. The Company can now prioritize revenue growth and a clear path to profitability in its core Canadian market. At the same time, Parvis preserves its balance-sheet flexibility and the optionality to revisit U.S. opportunities from a position of greater strength.

Fiscal Update

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, the Company generated revenue of $1,386,510, up 21.0% from $1,146,249 in the same period last year. Consolidated net income was $335,000, and normalized EBITDA was $369,544, compared to negative $88,906 a year earlier. Normalized EBITDA reflects the earnings of the Company's core exempt market dealer business before one-time costs and professional fees at the parent company level related to the reorganization of the Company's entities after recent acquisitions. All financial information in this section is unaudited and remains subject to completion of the Company's interim financial report and management's discussion and analysis for the six months ended September 30, 2026, to be filed on SEDAR+.

Atlas One Integration Complete

Parvis has completed the integration of Atlas One, which closed on August 13, 2026, across all legal, regulatory, technology and personnel work streams. Atlas One has been amalgamated with Parvis Investment Services Inc., the Company's wholly owned registered exempt market dealer, uniting Atlas One's issuer network and national investor base with the Parvis platform under a single registered dealer. Atlas One's dealing representatives have joined the Parvis exempt market dealer network, all investors now onboard through a single digital interface, and Atlas One's active issuers and offerings have been migrated onto the Parvis platform. The combined proprietary platform serves more than 65 active issuers and a network of over 17,000 qualified investors across Canada. With integration complete, one of the assumptions underlying the Company's fiscal 2027 guidance has been satisfied, and management's attention now turns fully to growing revenue and delivering the Company's first full year of profitability.

"We transformed Parvis this year through two acquisitions, and the value we create now comes from executing on that combined platform in Canada," said David Michaud, Founder and CEO of Parvis. "Atlas One is fully integrated, and our focus is delivering our first full year of profitability. The U.S. remains a long-term opportunity, and we will be in a stronger position to pursue it from a profitable Canadian platform. We thank the FavorPoint team for their professionalism throughout the process."

Termination of Agreement & Concurrent Financing

The purchase agreement was terminated by mutual written consent among all parties on October 29, 2026. As a result, the Company will not proceed with the remaining tranches of its previously announced convertible debenture financing (the "Concurrent Financing"), announced May 28, 2026 and amended June 30, 2026, which were principally intended to fund the FavorPoint acquisition. The first tranche of the Concurrent Financing remains outstanding in accordance with its terms, and its proceeds have been applied to the Atlas One integration and working capital, consistent with prior disclosure. The Company expects its current cash position and operating cash flow to be sufficient to fund its operations.

About Parvis

Parvis is a full-service private markets firm, pairing a technology-driven distribution platform with dedicated advisory to expand access to institutional-quality opportunities. In 2025, Parvis raised over $200 million (inclusive of Atlas One) for private market investments, demonstrating the scale and reach of its platform. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates across Canada with teams in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal. The Company (via its subsidiary) is registered as an exempt market dealer under NI 31-103 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: PVIS). For more information, visit www.parvisinvest.com and SEDAR+.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's fiscal 2027 revenue and net income guidance and its expectation of a first full year of profitability; the anticipated operating synergies and other benefits of the integrated Parvis and Atlas One platform; the anticipated cost savings from deferring the Company's U.S. expansion; the Company's capital requirements and the expected sufficiency of its cash position and operating cash flow to fund its operations; the potential future pursuit of U.S. opportunities; and the Company's business plans, strategy and growth objectives.

The fiscal guidance contained in this news release constitutes future-oriented financial information and financial outlook (collectively, "FOFI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The FOFI has been approved by management as of the date of this news release and is provided to give readers information about management's current expectations for the Company's fiscal year ending March 31, 2027. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. The FOFI is subject to the same assumptions, risk factors and limitations as the other forward-looking statements in this news release, as well as the assumptions set out in the Company's news release dated August 26, 2026.

To develop the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: the continued realization of the benefits of the Atlas One integration; the retention of the Company's dealing representatives, key personnel, issuers and investors; levels of issuer and investor activity in Canadian private markets consistent with management's expectations; the Company's ability to fund its operations from its current cash position and operating cash flow; the absence of material acquisitions, dispositions or other unanticipated transactions; prevailing market conditions; and the ability of the Company to execute its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Atlas One integration; the loss of key personnel, dealing representatives, issuers or investors; reduced demand for private market investments; adverse economic, interest rate or market conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; the Company's liquidity and the possibility that additional financing may be required, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; competition; technology and cybersecurity risks; and risks associated with the real estate and alternative investment industries in general. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them, unless required to do so under applicable Canadian securities legislation.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This news release refers to normalized EBITDA, which is a non-IFRS financial measure. It does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Parvis defines normalized EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, excluding one-time legal, professional and transaction costs at the parent company level related to the reorganization of the Company's entities following recent acquisitions. Normalized EBITDA for the six months ended September 30, 2026 is stated after a bad debt expense of $45,014 recorded in the period. The prior-year figure of negative $88,906 is presented on the same basis. Management believes normalized EBITDA is a useful measure of the operating performance of the Company's core business and uses it internally to track that performance. Normalized EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for net income or other measures prepared under IFRS.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction. The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

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