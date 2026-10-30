DJ PTA-PVR: BAWAG Group AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG

Beteiligungsmeldung gemäß -- 135 Abs. 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)

BAWAG Group AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß -- 135 Abs. 2 BörseG

Wien (pta000/30.10.2026/20:00 UTC+1) - Veröffentlichung einer Beteiligungsmeldung nach -- 135 Abs. 2 BörseG

Beteiligungsmeldung

1. Emittent BAWAG Group AG, Wiedner Gürtel 11, 1100 Wien, Österreich

2. Grund der Mitteilung Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien (Stimmrechten)

3. Meldepflichtige Person

Name: The Capital Group Companies, Inc. Registrierter Sitz und Staat: Los Angeles, CA, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre (sofern es sich nicht um die unter Punkt 3 genannte Person handelt) Capital Group EUPAC Common Trust (US) Capital Group Global Allocation Fund (LUX) Capital Group Global Screened Allocation Fund (LUX) Capital Group Global Balanced Fund (Canada) EUPAC Fund International Growth and Income Fund Capital Group EUPAC Trust (US) Capital Group International Growth and Income Trust (US) American Funds Insurance Series International Growth and Income Fund American Funds Insurance Series EUPAC Fund CGMPV, LLC

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung 28.10.2026

6. Gesamtpositionen der meldepflichtigen Person

% der Stimmrechte, die % der Stimmrechte, die die Finanz-/ Total von Gesamtzahl der zu Aktien gehören sonstigen Instrumente repräsentieren beiden in % Stimmrechte des (7.A) (7.B.1 + 7.B.2) (7.A + 7.B) Emittenten Situation am Tag der 3,95 0 3,95 77.000.000 Schwellenberührung Situation in der 4,00 0,00 4,00 vorherigen Meldung

7. Einzumeldende Daten - Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle

7.A: Stimmrechte die zu Aktien gehören

ISIN der Absolut direkt (-- 130 Absolut indirekt (-- 133 Direkt in % (-- 130 Indirekt in % (-- 133 Aktien BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000BAWAG2 0 3.042.861 0,00 3,95 Summe: 3.042.861 3,95

7.B.1: Finanzinstrumente / Sonstige Instrumente gem. -- 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018

Art des Instruments Verfalldatum Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % Summe: 0 0

7.B.2: Finanzinstrumente / Sonstige Instrumente gem. -- 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018

Art des Verfalldatum Ausübungszeitraum / Barausgleich oder physische Stimmrechte Stimmrechte in Instruments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut % Summe: 0 0

8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person

Volle Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden natürlichen oder juristischen Person:

Direkt Direkt gehaltene Direkt gehaltene Finanz- Total von Ziffer Name kontrolliert Stimmrechte in /sonstige Instrumente beiden durch Ziffer Aktien (%) (%) (%) 1 The Capital Group Companies, Inc. n/a n/a n/a 2 Capital Research and Management 1 n/a n/a n/a Company 3 Capital Group EUPAC Common Trust 2 0,01 n/a 0,01 (US) 4 Capital Group Global Allocation 2 0,18 n/a 0,18 Fund (LUX) 5 Capital Group Global Screened 2 0,04 n/a 0,04 Allocation Fund (LUX) 6 Capital Group Global Balanced 2 0,16 n/a 0,16 Fund (Canada) 7 EUPAC Fund 2 2,84 n/a 2,84 8 International Growth and Income 2 0,12 n/a 0,12 Fund 9 Capital Group EUPAC Trust (US) 2 0,44 n/a 0,44 10 Capital Group International 2 0,01 n/a 0,01 Growth and Income Trust (US) American Funds Insurance Series 11 International Growth and Income 2 0,16 n/a 0,16 Fund 12 American Funds Insurance Series 2 0 n/a 0 EUPAC Fund 13 CGMPV, LLC 2 0 n/a 0

9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht

Datum der Hauptversammlung: Stimmrechte nach der Hauptversammlung:

10. Sonstige Informationen

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (CGC) is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company (CRMC) and Capital Bank & Trust Company (CB&T). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. (CGII), which in turn is the parent company of six investment management companies (CGII management companies): Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl, Capital International K.K., Capital Group Private Client Services Inc, and Capital Group Investment Management Private Limited. CGII management companies primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients. CB&T is a U.S.-based registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally chartered bank. Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of the Issuer for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on this Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above. As noted above, CGC is the parent company of CRMC, and in turn, CRMC is the investment adviser to Capital Group EUPAC Common Trust (US), Capital Group Global Allocation Fund (LUX), Capital Group Global Screened Allocation Fund (LUX), Capital Group Global Balanced Fund (Canada),EUPAC Fund, International Growth and Income Fund,Capital Group EUPAC Trust (US),Capital Group International Growth and Income Trust (US),American Funds Insurance Series International Growth and Income Fund,American Funds Insurance Series EUPAC Fund, and CGMPV, LLC, collectively Funds and Accounts These Funds and Accounts are the direct owners of the shares disclosed as of 28 October 2026. As investment adviser to these Funds and Accounts, shares managed by CRMC (and disclosed by CGC as parent company of CRMC) as of 28 October 2026 were 3.042.861 (3,95%)

(Ende)

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Aussender: BAWAG Group AG Wiedner Gürtel 11 1100 Wien Österreich Ansprechpartner: BAWAG Group Investor Relations Tel.: +43 (0)59905-34444 E-Mail: investor.relations@bawaggroup.com Website: www.bawaggroup.com ISIN(s): AT0000BAWAG2 (Aktie) Börse(n): Wiener Börse (Amtlicher Handel) Weitere Lang & Schwarz Exchange Handelsplätze:

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2026 15:00 ET (19:00 GMT)