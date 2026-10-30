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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2026 21:10 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited: De Havilland Canada Announces Agreement and De Havilland Canadair 515 Production Increase

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- De Havilland Canada (DHC) is pleased to announce that the company has entered into an agreement with the Government of Canada and Export Development Canada (EDC) that will allow the company to double De Havilland Canadair 515 (DHC-515) production.

Canada and EDC have agreed to provide up to $2.5 billion in financing that will allow DHC to accelerate production and bring additional aircraft slots to market starting in 2030 and ramping up to double the company's current aircraft production capacity.

De Havilland Canada will use this financing to hire new staff and invest in additional production capacity across its Canadian sites in Victoria, Calgary, Toronto, Kitchener, and Fort Erie with supply chain jobs being created from Newfoundland to British Columbia.

This commitment will ensure more waterbombers will be produced sooner, and will create thousands of Canadian jobs, strengthening Canada's ability to build these essential aircraft.

In addition, De Havilland will work with suppliers to the DHC-515 program to accelerate delivery of aircraft components to DHC to facilitate the production of these additional aircraft.

It is anticipated that the transaction will be complete by the first quarter of 2027.

About De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited
De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited (De Havilland Canada) is a cornerstone of Canadian aerospace innovation, proudly designing, building, and supporting aircraft in Canada for the global market. Every aircraft we produce creates high-value jobs, strengthens our national aerospace industry, and contributes to a resilient and growing economy.

Built in Canada. Made for the world.?
With a fleet of more than 5,000 aircraft delivered to operators worldwide, De Havilland Canada has earned a global reputation for rugged, reliable performance and exceptional customer support. Our aircraft connect people and places, from the most remote communities to the busiest regional hubs, carrying millions of passengers and critical cargo every year.

Built to operate in the toughest environments, De Havilland Canada aircraft are trusted for a wide range of missions, including aerial firefighting, search and rescue, medical evacuation, surveillance, and more. Our near-century-long legacy is driven by a passionate Canadian workforce dedicated to shaping the future of regional and missionized aviation.

Discover more at: www.dehavilland.com

Media Contact: communications@dehavilland.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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