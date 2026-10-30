Montréal, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2026) - Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI) (OTCQB: SIREF) (FSE: 377A) ("Sirios" or "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results for its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today at 900, boulevard De Maisonneuve Ouest, Suite 1800, Montréal, Québec, H3A 0A8 (the "Meeting").

Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting and all resolutions were duly passed, including: (i) the election of each of the seven nominated directors, being Dominique Doucet, Jean-Félix Lepage, Colinda Parent, Guy Le Bel, Robert Ménard, Sean Roosen, and Laurence Farmer; (ii) the reappointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as the independent auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the authorization for the board of directors to fix its remuneration; (iii) a special resolution authorizing the change of name of the Company from "Sirios Resources Inc." to "Sirios Mining Inc." and, in French, "Minière Sirios Inc." ("Name Change"); (iv) a special resolution authorizing a share consolidation on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every fifteen (15) pre-consolidation common shares ("Consolidation"); and (v) the Company's new 10% "rolling" omnibus equity incentive plan ("Omnibus Plan"), which provides for the grant of options, share units, and deferred share units.

The Name Change, Consolidation and Omnibus Plan remain subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, and the Name Change and the Consolidation will become effective only upon the Company filing articles of amendment under the Canada Business Corporations Act, at the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors, and the issuance of a certificate of amendment. Further details regarding the effective date of the Name Change and Consolidation, including the number of common shares outstanding following the Consolidation and the treatment of fractional shares, will be announced by the Company in a subsequent press release. Each of the matters that were voted upon at the Meeting and the resolutions are described in detail in the Company's management information circular dated September 22, 2026 (the "Circular"), which is available on the Company's website at www.sirios.com , and filed under the Company's SEDAR+ issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

A total of 325,408,134 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy, representing approximately 48.356% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date for the Meeting.

For additional information, please refer to the Circular filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile and posted under the heading "AGM Materials" on the Company's website at www.sirios.com.

About Sirios Resources Inc.

Sirios Resources is a Québec-based mineral exploration company focused on developing its Cheechoo gold deposit, as well as exploring and advancing its other high-potential gold projects in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Canada.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements with respect to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals for the Name Change, Consolidation and Omnibus Plan; the ability of the Company to complete the Name Change and Consolidation; the implementation of the Name Change and Consolidation; the development of the Company's projects; and the risks disclosed in the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information is based on numerous assumptions including, among others, that the TSX Venture Exchange will provide final acceptance of the Name Change, Consolidation and Omnibus Plan; that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated; that the price of gold and other commodities, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, and general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms; that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information are considered reasonable by management at the time such assumptions were made, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements including, among others: changes in the Company's share price, future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing; uncertainty regarding the ability to obtain additional financing if and when needed and on reasonable terms; Aboriginal title and consultation issues; reliance on key management and other personnel; actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated; changes in exploration programs based upon results; availability of third party contractors; availability of equipment and supplies; failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents; effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; environmental risks; changes in laws and regulations; community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals and the risk factors with respect to the Company set out in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulatory services provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts any responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321892