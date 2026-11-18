The intercept includes 6.47 g/t Au over 8.9 m

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI) (OTCQB: SIREF) (FSE: 377A) ("Sirios" or the "Company") announces assay results from 13 drill holes totalling 6,263 m of drilling at its Cheechoo gold project, located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec. The results are part of Phase 1 of the summer drilling campaign, which comprised 45 drill holes for a total of 23,034 metres and concluded at the end of September.

Highlights:

High-grade intervals:

6.47 g/t Au over 8.9 m , including 46.76 g/t Au over 0.9 m (CH26-354)

2.19 g/t Au over 9.5 m, including 12.83 g/t Au over 1.5 m (CH26-347)

Broad mineralized intervals:

70.5 m at 1.09 g/t Au (CH26-354)

101.7 m at 0.63 g/t Au (CH26-341)

111.8 m at 0.31 g/t Au (CH26-356)

69.4 m at 0.53 g/t Au (CH26-347)

61.5 m at 0.64 g/t Au (CH26-354)

53.4 m at 0.41 g/t Au (CH26-356)

43.0 m at 0.50 g/t Au (CH26-354)

41.4 m at 0.43 g/t Au (CH26-350)

27.5 m at 0.84 g/t Au (CH26-341)

In total, results for 14,566 m of the summer drilling campaign have been released. The remaining results are expected in the coming weeks. The updated mineral resource estimate for Cheechoo is now expected in mid-January 2027.

"These results confirm our hypothesis that mineralization at Cheechoo extends beyond the current pit model and demonstrate the potential for expansion along the margins and at depth," said Dominique Doucet, Head of Exploration at Sirios.

"These results are very encouraging as we prepare to update the mineral resource estimate for Cheechoo," said Jean-Félix Lepage, Chief Executive Officer of Sirios. "Modelling is progressing well, and we are incorporating the results as they are received."





Figure 1: Drill hole locations and visible gold occurrences

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2026 DRILLING PROGRAM: HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 13 NEW DRILL HOLES

Hole From (m) To (m) Au (g/t) Length (m) 2025 MRE

Conceptual Pit Shell

& Underground Shapes CH26-335 10.4 14.6 0.34 4.2 Outside CH26-335 49.0 53.4 0.52 4.4 Outside CH26-335 70.0 74.5 0.34 4.5 Outside CH26-341 89.6 103.5 0.40 13.9 Inside CH26-341 126.0 132.0 0.67 6.0 Inside CH26-341 145.5 157.0 0.87 11.5 Inside CH26-341 237.5 253.0 0.49 15.5 Inside CH26-341 263.5 291.0 0.84* 27.5 Outside CH26-341 Incl. 283.5 285.0 10.00 1.5 Outside CH26-341 322.0 325.0 1.69 3.0 Inside CH26-341 336.0 352.5 0.87 16.5 Outside CH26-341 398.8 500.5 0.63* 101.7 Outside CH26-341 Incl. 398.8 399.7 29.90* 0.9 Outside CH26-341 613.0 616.0 0.85 3.0 Outside CH26-346 43.5 55.5 1.18* 12.0 Outside CH26-346 126.5 131.0 0.38 4.5 Outside CH26-347 119.2 135.0 0.40 15.8 Inside CH26-347 164.5 233.9 0.53 69.4 Inside CH26-347 245.5 259.0 0.35 13.5 Outside CH26-347 273.0 276.8 0.76 3.8 Outside CH26-347 302.0 309.5 0.61 7.5 Outside CH26-347 403.9 416.5 0.54 12.6 Outside CH26-347 441.5 451.0 2.19 9.5 Outside CH26-347 Incl. 449.5 451.0 12.83 1.5 Outside CH26-347 666.0 669.0 1.04 3.0 Outside CH26-350 24.4 47.5 0.53 23.1 Inside CH26-350 61.3 66.5 0.54 5.2 Inside CH26-350 158.4 173.4 1.27 15.0 Inside CH26-350 234.5 259.5 0.61 25.0 Outside CH26-350 274.6 316.0 0.43 41.4 Outside CH26-350 354.5 359.0 1.29 4.5 Outside CH26-350 370.4 385.0 0.39 14.6 Outside CH26-350 397.0 401.5 0.72 4.5 Outside CH26-351 42.0 49.5 0.37 7.5 Inside CH26-352 161.0 169.5 0.41 8.5 Outside CH26-352 339.0 344.5 0.59 5.5 Outside CH26-352 364.2 367.2 1.39* 3.0 Outside CH26-354 250.7 312.2 0.64 61.5 Outside CH26-354 Incl. 277.5 286.1 1.99 8.6 Outside CH26-354 338.5 381.5 0.50 43.0 Outside CH26-354 392.0 462.5 1.09* 70.5 Outside CH26-354 Incl. 435.5 444.4 6.47* 8.9 Outside CH26-354 Incl. 436.5 437.5 11.62* 1.0 Outside CH26-354 Incl. 443.5 444.4 46.76* 0.9 Outside CH26-354 768.0 774.0 1.64 6.0 Outside CH26-356 76.0 129.4 0.41 53.4 Outside CH26-356 247.1 358.9 0.31 111.8 Outside CH26-360 37.0 46.0 0.33 9.0 Outside CH26-360 197.0 201.5 0.36 4.5 Outside CH26-360 215.5 232.0 0.56 16.5 Outside CH26-369 10.0 15.0 0.36 5.0 Inside CH26-369 44.5 46.7 2.28 2.2 Inside *With visible gold.

Interval lengths are measured along the drill holes and do not necessarily represent true widths. At this stage of the program, true widths remain unknown.





Figure 2: Drill hole locations (CH26-335 to CH26-369)

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Figure 3: Cross-section showing drill hole locations (CH26-335 to CH26-369)

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Hole Azimuth Dip Length (m) Easting* Northing* CH26-335 235 -50 462 437663 5830815 CH26-341 240 -56 651 438750 5830239 CH26-346 350 -60 417 437657 5830553 CH26-347 240 -54 819 438908 5830246 CH26-350 128 -60 407 438661 5830209 CH26-351 44 -60 549 438395 5830499 CH26-352 205 -53 438 437443 5830333 CH26-353 20 -65 393 437818 5830867 CH26-354 210 -57 774 438817 5830444 CH26-356 165 -65 399 437857 5830732 CH26-359 40 -55 453 438787 5830533 CH26-360 16 -70 402 437805 5830621 CH26-369 200 -55 99 438911 5830248 *Coordinates are in UTM NAD83, Zone 18.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Drill core was logged and sampled by Sirios personnel at the Cheechoo exploration camp. The core was sawn in half, with one half sent to a certified commercial laboratory for analysis and the other retained for future reference. Under a strict analytical quality assurance and quality control program, blanks and certified reference materials were inserted into the sampling sequence. Samples were assayed for gold using the PhotonAssay method on approximately 500 g of crushed material by MSALABS in Val-d'Or. Samples containing visible gold were assayed using the PhotonAssay method on the entire crushed sample.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Dominique Doucet, P.Eng., Head of Exploration at Sirios, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About the Cheechoo Project

Cheechoo is located approximately 15 km from the Éléonore mine and close to infrastructure, including roads and hydroelectric facilities, in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Canada. Cheechoo is at the resource development stage, with indicated mineral resources of 35 Mt grading 1.12 g/t, for 1,262 koz, and inferred mineral resources of 42.7 Mt grading 1.23 g/t, for 1,688 koz (see NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Cheechoo Project with an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Cheechoo Gold Deposit, Eeyou Istchee Baie-James, Québec, dated August 22, 2025, and filed on the Company's website and SEDAR+). In addition, a conceptual exploration target of 31 to 40 million tonnes of mineralization grading between 1.27 and 1.45 g/t Au has been estimated.

About Sirios

Sirios Resources is a Québec-based mineral exploration company focused on the development of its Cheechoo gold deposit, as well as the exploration and advancement of its other high-potential gold projects in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Canada.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, expectations and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: capital and operating costs that differ materially from estimates; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays or failures in obtaining required governmental, environmental or other approvals; uncertainties regarding the availability and cost of future financing; changes in financial markets; inflation; fluctuations in metal prices; delays in project development; other risks associated with the mineral exploration and development industry; and the risks disclosed in the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are reasonable, readers should not place undue reliance on such information, which is current only as of the date of this press release, and there can be no assurance that these events will occur or will occur within the time frames indicated. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

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