Gladstone Investment Corporation Supports Smart Chemical Solutions' Acquisition of Polymer Technologies

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2026 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq:GAIN) ("Gladstone Investment") is pleased to announce its support of Smart Chemical Solutions, LLC ("Smart Chemical"), alongside Xyresic Capital ("Xyresic"), in its acquisition of Polymer Technologies, LLC ("Polymer Technologies").

Smart Chemical is a leading provider of production chemicals for onshore oil and gas operators, with additional custom-tailored chemical solutions for the fuel additives, agricultural, water treatment and industrial markets. Polymer Technologies, headquartered in Plainville, Kansas, has provided polymer-gel well services to oil and gas operators since 1989. Its proprietary treatments help operators reduce unwanted water production by identifying and sealing fractures, high-permeability channels, casing leaks and other pathways that allow water to move through a well or reservoir, lowering water handling and disposal costs and improving the economics of existing wells.

The acquisition expands Smart Chemical's oilfield offering of specialty chemicals beyond production, fuel additives, and water treatment into differentiated well-intervention and water conformance solutions, giving customers another way to address production challenges in maturing wells. Together, Smart Chemical and Polymer Technologies offer operators a broader suite of production chemicals, water treatment programs and polymer-gel conformance treatments, supported by field service and technical application expertise.

"Polymer Technologies is a great strategic fit for Smart Chemical," said Billy Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Smart Chemical. "Their technology solves a real and growing problem for operators, and it is highly complementary to the production chemicals we already provide."

"Polymer Technologies brings a proprietary, field-proven technology and a talented team, and it directly supports our strategy of growing Smart Chemical by adding differentiated products and services for its customers," said Christopher Lee, Executive Vice President and Senior Managing Director of Gladstone Investment. "We are excited to continue supporting the Smart Chemical team."

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments in lower middle market businesses in connection with acquisitions, changes in control, and recapitalizations. Additional information can be found at www.gladstoneinvestment.com.

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.gladstone.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

The statements in this press release regarding the longer-term prospects of Gladstone Investment, Smart Chemical, Polymer Technologies and their management teams, and the ability of Gladstone Investment, Smart Chemical and Polymer Technologies to grow and expand are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements inherently involve certain risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Although these statements are based on Gladstone Investment's current plans that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this press release, a number of factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including those factors described from time to time in Gladstone Investment's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gladstone Investment undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: Gladstone Investment Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Investment Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-investment-corporation-supports-smart-chemical-solutions-acquisition-of-polym-1244596