SMTC Recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2026 North America Company of the Year Recognition for Mid-tier Electronic Manufacturing Services

SMTC is redefining the value of a mid-sized EMS partner by combining responsive customer engagement, Tier 1 capabilities, and a resilient North American operating network.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As original equipment manufacturers (OEM) place greater emphasis on supply chain resilience, regionalized production, and faster response to changing market conditions, the role of electronic manufacturing services (EMS) providers is evolving. Frost & Sullivan recognizes SMTC with the 2026 North America Company of the Year Recognition in the Mid-tier Electronic Manufacturing Services industry for its strong performance across strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. SMTC's ability to work directly with customer decision-makers from the outset enables faster action, collaborative problem-solving, and closer alignment throughout engagements. This customer-centric approach, combined with a strategically positioned North American operating network and broad end-to-end manufacturing capabilities, strengthens the company's ability to respond to complex customer requirements while supporting speed, flexibility, and supply chain continuity.

"SMTC differentiates itself from competitors by combining the flexibility and responsiveness of a smaller EMS company with many of the capabilities typically associated with a larger Tier 1 company. A key part of this advantage comes from its ability to work directly with customer decision-makers from the outset, which supports faster action, more collaborative problem-solving, and closer alignment throughout the engagement," said Sujan Sami, Senior Research Director, Frost & Sullivan.

SMTC's strategy is built around providing customers with comprehensive manufacturing support while maintaining the agility needed to respond to changing market conditions. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company provides a abroad manufacturing footprint across North America and supports customers in aerospace/defense/security, medical and life sciences, advanced computing, robotics, and power and smart infrastructure. Its end-to-end capabilities encompass new product introduction (NPI), printed circuit board assembly, systems integration, testing, supply chain management, and other higher-value manufacturing services.

Innovation and operational flexibility remain central to SMTC's approach. The company supports customers through complex production requirements, including factory transfers, operational transitions, and tariff-related supply chain decisions. Its ability to combine high-touch customer engagement with manufacturing depth allows customers to access the personalized support of a mid-sized provider without sacrificing the capabilities required for complex programs.

"We are honored to receive this award for the third year in a row. Our team members work tirelessly to exceed our customer's expectations with excellence every minute of every day. It is through teamwork and collaboration, built on our purpose to enhance people's lives and our world every day, that drives us to deliver in partnership with our customer needs", said Mike Buseman, CEO at SMTC.

SMTC's North American operating network further strengthens its competitive position. The company's footprint includes manufacturing facilities, procurement and logistics centers, return merchandise authorization (RMA), refurbish and repair centers, design and engineering centers, wire cable and harnesses, and a metal fabrication center across key regions. This integrated model helps reduce handoffs, support smoother production transfers, and create greater continuity from product introduction through fulfillment and repair. SMTC can also shift production between sites, adjust capacity as demand changes, and help customers move manufacturing closer to key end markets.

Beyond manufacturing execution, SMTC creates customer value through value engineering, supply chain expertise, and disciplined production processes. Its capabilities are designed to reduce lead times and material costs, improve assembly efficiency, strengthen test coverage, and minimize scrap, rework, and field failures. Structured NPI processes, project simulations, stage gates, and Customer Focus Teams provide customers with greater visibility and support throughout the transition from concept to production.

The company's approach also contributes to strong customer relationships. SMTC emphasizes transparent communication, responsiveness, and partnership throughout the manufacturing lifecycle, with many customer relationships extending for more than 20 years. This longevity demonstrates the value customers place on SMTC's ability to provide dependable support, address challenges with urgency, and adapt alongside evolving production requirements.

Frost & Sullivan commends SMTC for establishing a differentiated position within the mid-tier electronic manufacturing services industry. By combining customer intimacy and responsiveness with Tier 1 capabilities, a resilient North American footprint, and comprehensive manufacturing expertise, the company is well positioned to help OEMs navigate increasingly complex supply chain and production environments.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Award to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The award recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Contact:

Ashley Shreve

E: ashley.weinkauf@frost.com

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation was founded in 1985. SMTC is a mid-size provider of end-to-end electronics manufacturing services (EMS) including PCBA production, systems integration and comprehensive testing services, enclosure fabrication, as well as product design, sustaining engineering and supply chain management services. SMTC has facilities and offices in the United States, Mexico, Asia and Canada. Services extend over the entire electronic product life cycle from the development and introduction of new products through to the growth, maturity and end-of-life phases.

Contact: Scott Smith

E. Scott.Smith@smtc.com

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