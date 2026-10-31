Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2026) - Live Energy Minerals Corp. (CSE: LIVE) (OTC Pink: GTREF) ("LIVE" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated October 20, 2026, it has issued 120,000 common shares (the "Option Shares") to an arm's length optionor (the "Optionor") under the option agreement dated October 15, 2026 (the "Option Agreement"). Under the Option Agreement, the Company may acquire a 100% interest in two mineral claims comprising 73 units near Plaster Rock, New Brunswick (the "Plaster Rock Property").

The Option Shares were issued on October 30, 2026 at a deemed price of $0.20 per share, for a total deemed value of $24,000. This is the first share payment under the Option Agreement.

To keep the option in good standing, the Company must issue a further 1,000,000 common shares on or before October 30, 2027 and a further 2,880,000 common shares on or before October 30, 2028. Each later tranche will be priced at the closing price on the last trading day before issuance, subject to the pricing policies of the CSE. The option carries no cash payments and no minimum exploration expenditures. When the option is exercised, the Optionor will keep a 2% net smelter returns royalty. The Company may buy back one-half of the royalty (1%) at any time for $500,000.

The Option Shares are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on March 1, 2027 pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. No finder's fees were paid.

About LIVE Energy Minerals Corp.

The Company is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of North American mining projects. The Company holds the rights to the Mesa Top Mine and Section 20 uranium claims in McKinley County, New Mexico, USA and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Plaster Rock uranium-copper property in New Brunswick. The Company's McDermitt Lithium East Project in Nevada, USA is under option to US Critical Metals Corp., with the Company retaining a net smelter returns royalty.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding: the issuance of the remaining Option Shares and the timing of each tranche; the deemed price at which future Option Shares will be issued; the Company's ability to exercise the option and acquire a 100% interest in the Plaster Rock Property; and the net smelter returns royalty and the Company's right to purchase a portion of it. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management considers reasonable, including that the Company will satisfy its obligations under the Option Agreement, that the claims will be maintained in good standing, and that market conditions will permit the issuance of the Option Shares in accordance with CSE policies.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including: the Company's decision not to continue with or to terminate the Option Agreement; fluctuations in the market price of the Company's shares; the availability of financing to maintain the claims and fund the royalty purchase; title risks; changes in regulatory requirements or exchange policies; and the other risks described in the Company's MD&A and other filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321937