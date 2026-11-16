Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Live Energy Minerals Corp. (CSE: LIVE) (OTC Pink: GTREF) ("LIVE" or the "Company") announces that it and its wholly owned subsidiary, Lithium Valley Holdings Corp. ("Holdco"), have entered into an arm's-length option agreement dated November 16, 2026 (the "Agreement") with Panther Minerals Inc. ("Panther") (CSE: PURR), under which Panther may acquire a 100% interest in the Company's Mesa Top uranium property located in McKinley County, New Mexico (the "Property").

The Agreement allows the Company to retain exposure to Mesa Top through a Panther shareholding and a potential resource bonus, while Panther funds exploration of the Property. It also allows the Company to focus its resources on the Plaster Rock uranium-copper property in New Brunswick, which it recently optioned.

Plaster Rock Property, New Brunswick

The Company is mobilizing a field crew to begin a sampling program at its Plaster Rock Property in New Brunswick, targeting copper mineralization. The Plaster Rock Property hosts the North View copper showings, which include the South Zone and the North Zone and the historical Trench B and Trench F showings. Copper has been reported at surface at the showings by previous operators; this information is historical and has not been verified by a qualified person on behalf of the Company. The Company will report results once they have been received and reviewed.

Terms of the Agreement

To exercise the option and earn a 100% interest in the Property, Panther must:

Cash: pay LIVE C$25,000 within 15 days of the Effective Date (as defined below);

Shares: issue to LIVE an aggregate of 1,850,000 common shares of Panther (" Panther Shares "): 100,000 Panther Shares within 15 days of the Effective Date, and 250,000, 500,000, 500,000 and 500,000 Panther Shares on the dates that are 12, 18, 24 and 30 months, respectively, after the Effective Date; and

Expenditures: incur C$300,000 of qualifying expenditures on the Property by the second anniversary of the Effective Date.

Panther may accelerate the issuance of the Panther Shares at its discretion. The option will vest, and Panther will earn a 100% interest in the Property, upon issuance of all of the Panther Shares and payment of the cash, and the expenditure requirement may be completed after vesting. If the required expenditures have not been incurred by the second anniversary of the Effective Date (as extended), Panther may, within 30 days, pay the shortfall to LIVE in cash or, at Panther's election, issue to LIVE additional Panther Shares equal to the shortfall divided by the five-day volume-weighted average trading price of the Panther Shares (but not less than C$0.05 per share). If the shortfall is not satisfied, LIVE may terminate the option or, if the option has already vested, require Panther to transfer the Property back to Holdco.

If, within five years of the Effective Date, Panther files an NI 43-101 technical report estimating a mineral resource on the Property, Panther will pay LIVE a cash resource bonus, within 30 days of filing, of C$75,000 per million pounds of contained U3O₈ in the Indicated and Inferred categories combined in excess of 500,000 pounds, pro-rated for any partial million pounds and calculated on the largest mineral resource estimate filed in that period, to a maximum of C$300,000 in aggregate. LIVE will not retain a royalty on the Property. No finder's fees are payable in connection with the Agreement.

The "Effective Date" is the date of acceptance of the Agreement by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") or, if CSE acceptance is not required, the date on which board approvals and Panther's due diligence have been completed or waived. The Agreement is subject to CSE acceptance, if required, the approval of the boards of directors of both parties and the completion, within 30 days of signing, of legal, title, environmental and regulatory due diligence satisfactory to Panther. If CSE acceptance, where required, is not obtained within 90 days of signing, either party may terminate the Agreement. All Panther Shares issued to LIVE will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The cash proceeds will be used for general working capital.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Adrian Smith, P.Geo., President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith is not independent of the Company.

About LIVE Energy Minerals Corp.

Live Energy Minerals Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of North American mining projects. The Company holds the Mesa Top uranium property in McKinley County, New Mexico, USA, which is under option to Panther Minerals Inc., and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Plaster Rock uranium-copper property in New Brunswick. The Company's McDermitt Lithium East Project in Nevada, USA is under option to US Critical Metals Corp., with the Company retaining a net smelter returns royalty.

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Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally identified by words such as "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "potential", "may", "will", "should", "could" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Agreement and the transactions contemplated by it; the Effective Date and any required approvals; the payment of cash and issuance of Panther Shares to LIVE; the vesting of the option; the incurring of expenditures on the Property and any payment of a shortfall in cash or Panther Shares; LIVE's termination and reconveyance rights; any resource bonus; the use of proceeds; and the Company's business focus and plans, including in respect of the Plaster Rock property.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that management believes are reasonable, including that: required board and regulatory approvals, including CSE acceptance if required, will be obtained on a timely basis; Panther's due diligence will be completed to its satisfaction; Panther will have the financial resources to make the payments, issue the shares and incur the expenditures required under the Agreement; and there will be no material adverse change in market conditions or applicable laws and policies.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks that required approvals are delayed or not obtained; the risk that Panther is not satisfied with its due diligence or otherwise does not proceed with or terminates the Agreement, in which case the remaining Panther Shares and other consideration will not be received; the risk that Panther does not make the payments, issue the shares or incur the expenditures required under the Agreement; fluctuations in the market price and liquidity of the Panther Shares; the risk that no mineral resource is estimated on the Property and no resource bonus becomes payable; risks relating to the reliability of historic information; changes in laws, regulations and government policies; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324388