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WKN: A2DNKR | ISIN: US6792951054 | Ticker-Symbol: 0OK
Tradegate
30.10.26 | 20:44
188,12 Euro
+0,90 % +1,68
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
OKTA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OKTA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
190,66191,0610:46
185,96186,9230.10.
PR Newswire
30.10.2026 22:51 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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S&P Dow Jones Indices: Okta Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, November 4:

  • S&P MidCap 400 constituent Okta Inc. (NASD: OKTA) will replace Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Glaukos Corp. (NYSE: GKOS) will replace Okta in the S&P MidCap 400, and McGrath RentCorp (NASD: MGRC) will replace Glaukos in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 constituent Kimberly-Clark (NASD: KMB) is acquiring Kenvue in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.
  • Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LOAR) will replace LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Publicis Groupe SA (Euronext Paris: PUB) is acquiring LiveRamp Holdings in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Nov 4, 2026

S&P 500

Addition

Okta

OKTA

Information Technology

Nov 4, 2026

S&P 500

Deletion

Kenvue

KVUE

Consumer Staples

Nov 4, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Glaukos

GKOS

Health Care

Nov 4, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Okta

OKTA

Information Technology

Nov 4, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

McGrath RentCorp

MGRC

Industrials

Nov 4, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Glaukos

GKOS

Health Care

Nov 4, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Loar Holdings

LOAR

Industrials

Nov 4, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

LiveRamp Holdings

RAMP

Information Technology

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2026 PR Newswire
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