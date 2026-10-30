S&P Dow Jones Indices: Okta Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, November 4:

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Okta Inc. (NASD: OKTA) will replace Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Glaukos Corp. (NYSE: GKOS) will replace Okta in the S&P MidCap 400, and McGrath RentCorp (NASD: MGRC) will replace Glaukos in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 constituent Kimberly-Clark (NASD: KMB) is acquiring Kenvue in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LOAR) will replace LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Publicis Groupe SA (Euronext Paris: PUB) is acquiring LiveRamp Holdings in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Nov 4, 2026 S&P 500 Addition Okta OKTA Information Technology Nov 4, 2026 S&P 500 Deletion Kenvue KVUE Consumer Staples Nov 4, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Glaukos GKOS Health Care Nov 4, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Okta OKTA Information Technology Nov 4, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition McGrath RentCorp MGRC Industrials Nov 4, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Glaukos GKOS Health Care Nov 4, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Loar Holdings LOAR Industrials Nov 4, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion LiveRamp Holdings RAMP Information Technology

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