S&P Dow Jones Indices: Okta Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, November 4:
- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Okta Inc. (NASD: OKTA) will replace Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Glaukos Corp. (NYSE: GKOS) will replace Okta in the S&P MidCap 400, and McGrath RentCorp (NASD: MGRC) will replace Glaukos in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 constituent Kimberly-Clark (NASD: KMB) is acquiring Kenvue in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.
- Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LOAR) will replace LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Publicis Groupe SA (Euronext Paris: PUB) is acquiring LiveRamp Holdings in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
Nov 4, 2026
S&P 500
Addition
Okta
OKTA
Information Technology
Nov 4, 2026
S&P 500
Deletion
Kenvue
KVUE
Consumer Staples
Nov 4, 2026
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Glaukos
GKOS
Health Care
Nov 4, 2026
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Okta
OKTA
Information Technology
Nov 4, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
McGrath RentCorp
MGRC
Industrials
Nov 4, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Glaukos
GKOS
Health Care
Nov 4, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Loar Holdings
LOAR
Industrials
Nov 4, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
LiveRamp Holdings
RAMP
Information Technology
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