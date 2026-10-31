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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.10.2026 08:30 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Neovici Holding AB: Neovici Holding AB (publ) clarifies Board and management responsibilities

This is an unofficial English translation of the original Swedish text. In the event of any discrepancy between the English translation and the Swedish original, the Swedish original shall prevail.

Neovici Holding AB (publ) ("Neovici") announces that the company's founder and CEO, Jan Berggren, will step down from the Board of Directors effective 31 October 2026. Jan Berggren will remain CEO with unchanged responsibilities.

The change is being implemented in light of Nasdaq's rules on board composition and also aims to clarify the division of responsibilities between the Board and operational management.

Jan Berggren will focus on the company's business development, customer relationships and the commercialisation of its AI-based platform, Cosmoz.

Cosmoz as a foundation for growth
Neovici has spent many years developing Cosmoz to automate financial and commercial processes. The platform is used by established customers across several industries and is a central part of the company's operations and future growth opportunities.

"As founder and CEO, Jan plays a central role in Neovici. A clearer division of responsibilities will enable us to create favourable conditions for the company's development and the commercialisation of Cosmoz," says Ove Alm, Chairman of the Board of Neovici Holding AB.

Board composition
Following Jan Berggren's departure from the Board, the Board will comprise the following members as of 31 October 2026:

  • Ove Alm, Chairman of the Board
  • Jens Rastad, Board member
  • Simon Thunborg, Board member

The company's ownership structure and strategic direction remain unchanged.

For further information, please contact

Jan Berggren
CEO & Founder
+46706151001
jan.berggren@neovici.com

About Neovici

Founded in Stockholm in 2009, Neovici is a leading provider of automated financial and related services through its innovative SaaS platform, Cosmoz. The company delivers AI-driven automation solutions that process billions in transaction volumes annually for major enterprises across the retail, energy, and telecommunications sectors, with operations in the Nordic region and Latin America.
Neovici AB is a wholly owned subsidiary of Neovici Holding AB (publ), which was listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in 2024.

Read more at neovici.com

Certified Adviser
Eminova Fondkommission AB | +46 8 684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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