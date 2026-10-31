New7Wonders: GLOBAL VOTING FOR 7 WONDERS OF FUTURE CITIES OFFICIALLY SWITCHED ON

GLOBAL VOTING FOR 7 WONDERS OF FUTURE CITIES OFFICIALLY SWITCHED ON

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Clark City, Philippines, hosts "switch-on" ceremony as New7Wonders opens worldwide public voting on www.7wondersfc.com to choose the urban developments shaping our future.

New7Wonders today officially launched global public voting for the 7 Wonders of Future Cities, in a landmark ceremony hosted in the Philippines on World Cities Day, marking the beginning of a year of worldwide participation, inviting people everywhere to vote for the cities and urban developments they believe best represent the future of urban life, which will culminate with the official declaration of the seven winning cities and developments on 31 October 2027.

Hosted and organised by New Clark City, an Official Participant in the 7 Wonders of Future Cities campaign and one of the Philippines' flagship urban development projects, the special switch-on ceremony brought together city leaders, media and invited guests to witness the activation of the global voting platform.

Jean-Paul de la Fuente, Director of New7Wonders and Chairman of the 7 Wonders of Future Cities campaign, led the official switch-on. In a ceremonial moment, the campaign website at www.7wondersfc.com was transformed from its presentation format into the worldwide public voting platform, opening the opportunity for citizens across the globe to participate in selecting the urban visions that will define the cities of tomorrow. "Today, from the Philippines to the world, we have switched on more than a voting platform - we have switched on a global conversation about the future of our cities," said de la Fuente. "For the next year, people everywhere have the opportunity to discover, engage with and champion the places they believe should become global symbols of urban progress."

The 7 Wonders of Future Cities is a worldwide participation campaign from New7Wonders, the global authority behind the New 7 Wonders of the World and the New 7 Wonders of Nature, and is organised by Global Platform Limited, its Dubai, UAE-based worldwide licensing and commercial arm. Building on the extraordinary worldwide engagement of previous campaigns, which together have generated more than 600 million votes, the new initiative shifts the focus from celebrating humanity's natural and historical wonders to recognising the places being created and transformed for humanity's future. Participating cities and developments are brought together through three central themes: Environmental & Nature, Smart City and Human-Centric development. These reflect the conviction that successful future cities must balance ecological responsibility, technological progress and the needs and aspirations of the people who inhabit them.

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