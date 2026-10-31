Revenue at INR 22,066 crore, up 41% YoY

2 nd consecutive quarter with EBITDA exceeding INR 10,000 crore achieved

Highest-ever quarterly aluminium production at 649 KT, up 5% YoY 3% QoQ

Net debt reduced by INR 3,090 crore QoQ, with Net Debt/EBITDA improving to 0.7x

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited (BSE: 544780 NSE: VAML), India's largest aluminium producer, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026, delivering solid financial and operational performance.

Revenue increased to INR 22,066 crore, up 41% YoY, supported by higher volumes and improved marketing mix. EBITDA stood at INR 10,192 crore, up 83% YoY, with an EBITDA margin of ~46%. Profit after tax stood at INR 6,187 crore, more than doubling YoY with an increase of 105%.

VAML strengthened its balance sheet during the quarter, reducing net debt by INR 3,090 crore QoQ, with Net Debt/EBITDA improving to 0.7x from 0.9x in Q1FY27. The company's credit profile was validated with India Ratings upgrading its credit rating to AA+ (Stable), alongside rating reaffirmations from ICRA and CRISIL.

Operationally, VAML achieved its highest-ever quarterly aluminium production of 649 KT, up 3% QoQ and 5% YoY. Value-added production reached a record 432 KT, increasing 31% YoY, while alumina production scaled a quarterly high of 895 KT, up 37% YoY.

Rajesh Kumar, Whole-Time Director CEO, Vedanta Aluminium, said, "Our performance this quarter reflects the momentum in scaling VAML into a globally competitive aluminium business. The operationalisation of the second zone of BALCO's expansion, alongside progress on securing our bauxite resources, reinforces the foundation of our integrated value chain. Our focus remains on disciplined execution, cost competitiveness, and an expanding portfolio of value-added products, enabling us to create stakeholder value and meet the growing demand for aluminium."

Anup Agarwal, CFO, Vedanta Aluminium, said, "We sustained our earnings momentum in Q2, with revenue of INR 22,066 crore, EBITDA of INR 10,192 crore, and PAT of INR 6,187 crore. Importantly, disciplined cash generation and capital management enabled us to reduce net debt by INR 3,090 crore during Q2, improving Net Debt/EBITDA to 0.7x. With a healthy balance sheet and continued progress across growth and integration projects, we remain well positioned to fund our priorities while maintaining financial discipline."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261030574879/en/

Contacts:

Sonal Choithani,

Chief Brand Communications Officer, Vedanta

Sonal.Choithani@vedanta.co.in