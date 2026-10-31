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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.10.2026 17:10 Uhr
224 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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LUXEED Hosts Indonesia Dealer Workshop, Advancing Its Luxury Mobility Strategy in Southeast Asia

Product Demonstrations and Business Discussions Set Out a Phased Roadmap for Indonesia

WUHU, China, Oct. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the 2026 Chery International User Summit, LUXEED hosted a product experience and dealer workshop in Wuhu for its Indonesian partners. The event provided an opportunity for partners to experience LUXEED's vehicles firsthand and engage in in-depth discussions with the brand's team on brand positioning, product planning and dealer network development.

LUXEED also presented its development roadmap for Indonesia, outlining phased plans for product launches, technical development and channel expansion as it prepares to enter Southeast Asia's luxury mobility market.

Vehicle Demonstrations and Business Discussions

The workshop combined hands-on product experiences with business discussions, giving Indonesian partners a closer understanding of LUXEED's products, brand positioning and approach to market development. LUXEED also outlined its approach to dealer partnerships, emphasizing consistent standards across the entire sales and after-sales service network. A consistent customer experience will be a fundamental requirement for dealer selection and ongoing operations.

Both sides exchanged views on market entry, service standards and long-term cooperation, laying the groundwork for continued collaboration and the development of LUXEED's dealer network in Indonesia.

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Market Entry Roadmap: Q2 2027 Launch, Led by Flagship MPV

At the workshop, LUXEED outlined its market-entry strategy for Indonesia, with plans to launch in the second quarter of 2027. The flagship MPV is expected to be among the first models introduced to the market. Combining luxury positioning, refined driving dynamics and intelligent mobility technologies, LUXEED aims to establish a strong presence in Indonesia's growing luxury vehicle segment.

Over the following three years, LUXEED plans to expand its lineup to include a flagship MPV, a full-size luxury SUV and a C-segment sport-oriented SUV, addressing a range of consumer needs. To meet local market requirements, the brand will introduce multiple powertrain options in phases, including battery electric vehicles (BEVs), range-extended electric vehicles (REEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). This approach will give Indonesian consumers a broader choice of luxury new-energy vehicles.

Dealer Network Development: Building from Greater Jakarta

LUXEED is also advancing plans for its Indonesian sales and after-sales network, with the initial dealer network targeted for completion by the end of 2027. Greater Jakarta will serve as the starting point, with expansion planned across other major Indonesian cities. The network will be built around consistent sales and after-sales service standards, providing a foundation for the brand's long-term development in the market.

Supported by Chery Group's global R&D and manufacturing capabilities, as well as its international operating experience, LUXEED will continue developing products and services suited to local market requirements. Through a phased approach to market development, the brand aims to build a sustainable presence in Indonesia and strengthen its position in Southeast Asia's luxury intelligent mobility market. Further updates will be announced through LUXEED's official channels.

Media Contact

LUXEED International

Ms. Wu Yi

Email: wuyi@luxeedinternational.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f37df991-6329-40df-bafb-38d55228679c


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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