AiMOGA's Strategic AI Ecosystem Creates New Opportunities for LUXEED's Intelligent Evolution

WUHU, China, Oct. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 21, global pre-orders opened for MOBO, AiMOGA's first consumer-grade home companion robot, at the 2026 Chery International User Summit in Wuhu, Anhui Province. As Chery Group's strategic luxury flagship, LUXEED shares a common technological foundation with AiMOGA, a pioneer in embodied intelligence. Together, the two brands demonstrate how Chery's broader AI strategy is creating new opportunities across intelligent mobility and everyday life.

A Shared Technological Foundation for Intelligent Mobility

As competition in the automotive industry increasingly extends beyond the traditional vehicle cockpit, AI capabilities in perception, decision-making and control are finding applications across a growing range of physical environments.

AiMOGA draws on technologies and manufacturing expertise developed within the automotive industry, reportedly reusing 100% of the automotive supply chain and 70% of existing R&D technologies. This foundation enables the transfer of automotive-grade quality management and established mass-production capabilities into robotics. At the core of this wider ecosystem is CheryMind, Chery's foundation model developed for Physical AI, which supports intelligent-driving applications in vehicles and AI capabilities in AiMOGA robots.

This shared technological foundation gives LUXEED access to advances across Chery Group's AI ecosystem, including environmental perception, motion control and cloud-edge collaboration. These capabilities provide a basis for continued development of LUXEED's intelligent driving and in-cabin experiences, supporting the brand's commitment to delivering "Ultimate Intelligence" to users worldwide.

AI Ecosystem Synergies Support the Evolution of Intelligent Driving

As AiMOGA expands the deployment of its robots across real-world applications, the experience gained from interactions in physical environments can contribute to the broader development of Chery's AI technologies. This creates opportunities for cross-domain research and continued advances in perception, interaction and intelligent decision-making.

For LUXEED, the potential applications extend from advanced driver assistance technologies such as NOA and SIVP to more sophisticated spatial perception and natural human-machine interaction. Drawing on CheryMind and the wider AI ecosystem, LUXEED can continue to develop its intelligent cockpit and driving technologies, with a focus on improving performance across a wider range of real-world scenarios.

By bringing together advanced driving capabilities, multimodal interaction and more intuitive scene understanding, LUXEED aims to deliver an intelligent mobility experience that goes beyond conventional expectations of the vehicle. This reflects the brand's commitment to "Beyond-Class Enjoyment" and its proposition: "'I' DRIVE, YOU ENJOY."

Building a Connected AI Ecosystem for Global Markets

As AiMOGA accelerates the development of its global presence, LUXEED forms part of Chery's broader portfolio of intelligent technologies and mobility solutions. Together, the development of intelligent vehicles and embodied AI creates opportunities for Chery to extend its technological capabilities into new markets and applications.

Building on this wider AI ecosystem, LUXEED will continue to advance its vision of luxury in the intelligent electric era, combining intelligent driving, connected experiences and user-focused innovation. Through this coordinated approach, Chery is positioning its brands and technologies to help shape the future of intelligent mobility worldwide.

Media Contact

LUXEED International

Ms. Wu Yi

Email: wuyi@luxeedinternational.com

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