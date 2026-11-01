Meeting the Demands of Gulf Climates: How LUXEED's Intelligent Manufacturing Delivers Luxury and Quality

WUHU, China, Oct. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 22-23, representatives from Gulf markets, including the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, visited the LUXEED Super Factory during the 2026 Chery International User Summit. The visit provided an in-depth look at the factory's intelligent manufacturing capabilities and quality management systems, highlighting how consistent manufacturing standards and production capabilities support the demands of the Gulf's luxury automotive market. It also showcased how LUXEED addresses regional challenges, including extreme temperatures and desert dust, through rigorous manufacturing processes and quality control.

Extreme Heat, Desert Conditions and Luxury Expectations: Meeting the Demands of the Gulf Market

The Gulf's demanding climate presents specific challenges for vehicle manufacturers. Extreme temperatures place significant demands on thermal management systems, battery safety, material durability and air-conditioning performance. Meanwhile, desert driving conditions make vehicle stability, powertrain performance and effective dust protection particularly important.

Alongside these environmental considerations, luxury vehicle buyers in the region have high expectations for comfort, product quality and consistency. Meeting these requirements calls for more than advanced vehicle technology; it also requires rigorous manufacturing standards and reliable quality control throughout the production process. These considerations are central to LUXEED's preparations for the Gulf market.

One Vehicle Off the Production Line Every Minute: Intelligent Manufacturing at Scale

The LUXEED Super Factory demonstrates how intelligent manufacturing supports these demanding requirements.

More than 2,000 intelligent devices operate across the factory, with a completed vehicle rolling off the production line every minute. Its four main workshops feature highly automated production systems. In the body shop, more than 880 intelligent robots work in coordination across key manufacturing processes, with robots handling all critical welding points and synchronized AI visual inspection supporting quality control. The general assembly workshop features 10 automated main production lines and three high-precision inspection lines. Coordinated by the factory's AI system, these processes enable precise integration of the vehicle chassis and body.

The factory has also strengthened quality control in areas particularly relevant to Gulf conditions, including the thermal management of electric-drive systems and vehicle dust sealing. These measures are designed to support vehicle durability, environmental adaptability and consistent manufacturing quality in demanding operating conditions.

Turning Manufacturing Standards into the LUXEED Brand Promise

Across all four core manufacturing processes-stamping, body, paint and general assembly-high levels of automation are supported by end-to-end digital management and rigorous quality control. From the production line to the finished vehicle, every stage contributes to the quality and consistency experienced by the customer.

THROUGH ULTIMATE INTELLIGENT DRIVING, TO UNVEIL THE ASPIRATIONAL MOBILITY. This is LUXEED's brand mission, reflected in the Super Factory's commitment to precision and manufacturing excellence. As LUXEED prepares to serve customers in Gulf markets, these manufacturing standards and quality control processes provide an important foundation for delivering vehicles that meet the region's demanding expectations.

Media Contact

LUXEED International

Ms. Wu Yi

Email: wuyi@luxeedinternational.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ee9be9d-c142-4e7d-b916-d39a3642c981

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/899127d8-ba30-4776-b2f6-72800be47bb5