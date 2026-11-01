From Everyday Protection to Global Manufacturing Standards: Two Commitments That Define LUXEED

WUHU, China, Oct. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 22, a 10.6-kilometre cycling event took place around a lake in Wuhu, China, as part of the 2026 Chery International User Summit. Media representatives and users from around the world took part in the ride to support the "One Nature, One Future" initiative, jointly launched by Chery and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Through this shared experience, participants were encouraged to embrace low-carbon, sustainable lifestyles.

For LUXEED, however, sustainability and responsibility extend beyond individual actions. They are also reflected in the engineering, safety and manufacturing standards behind every vehicle. At its Global Brand Launch on October 21, LUXEED highlighted two fundamental commitments: protecting occupants through intelligent safety technologies and building vehicles to meet the rigorous standards of global markets.





Visible Action, Everyday Protection

At the cycling event, participants could scan a QR code to view their recorded carbon footprints, making the environmental impact of their participation more tangible and measurable. This emphasis on accountability and measurable outcomes also resonates with LUXEED's approach to vehicle development, where safety and protection are built into the engineering from the outset.

Making their global debut on October 21, the flagship MPV LLounge and performance SUV Stormax demonstrate this philosophy through structural engineering and intelligent safety technologies.

Much of a vehicle's protection is built into elements that occupants may never notice during everyday driving but that become critical in an accident. Both models feature body structures incorporating high-strength steel and aluminum alloys, creating a robust protective structure around the passenger cabin. LLounge takes occupant protection further with a system of 13 airbags. Across the model range, standard L2+ Advanced Driver Assistance Systems provide additional support by monitoring the driving environment and assisting the driver, helping reduce fatigue and enhance safety on longer journeys.

Building vehicles with robust structures, durable materials and advanced safety systems is fundamental to protecting occupants throughout the vehicle's life. It also supports longer product lifecycles and more responsible resource use. In this way, LUXEED's approach to protection extends beyond the immediate driving experience.

The cycling initiative highlights the importance of protecting the natural environment, while LUXEED applies the same sense of responsibility to the people inside its vehicles. Ultimately, helping drivers and their families travel with greater confidence and peace of mind is a fundamental part of luxury mobility.

From Social Responsibility to Global Standards

The cycling event was one expression of Chery's broader commitment to social responsibility. During the summit, Chery reaffirmed its pledge of US$12 million to UNICEF in support of global education programmes. Whether through community initiatives or efforts to reduce environmental impact, meaningful corporate social responsibility requires sustained commitment. For LUXEED, responsibility is also reflected in the engineering and manufacturing standards underpinning its products.

Over the next five years, LUXEED plans to enter more than 60 countries and regions. As its international presence expands, its engineering, material selection and intelligent manufacturing standards will need to meet a diverse range of regulatory requirements, operating conditions and customer expectations. From the Middle East and Southeast Asia to Europe, LUXEED vehicles will need to demonstrate their ability to meet local regulations and perform reliably across different climates and driving environments.

These requirements are considered from the earliest stages of product development, with engineering and manufacturing standards established to support compliance across international markets.

For LUXEED, global expansion is about more than bringing products to new markets. It means building vehicles on a foundation of engineering integrity, safety and internationally aligned manufacturing standards. Compliance is not simply a requirement for market entry; it is an essential part of earning the trust of customers around the world.

*UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product, or service.

Media Contact

LUXEED International

Ms. Wu Yi

Email: wuyi@luxeedinternational.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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