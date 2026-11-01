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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.11.2026 03:10 Uhr
150 Leser
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LUXEED and AiMOGA Robots: Co-Building the Future of Mobility Through a Connected Human-Vehicle-Home Ecosystem

WUHU, China, Oct. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 21, 2026, the 2026 AiMOGA Global Launch was held in Wuhu, China, as MOBO - AiMOGA's first family companion robot - officially opened global pre-orders. The automotive industry and embodied AI are accelerating their convergence on a new industrial axis. In this evolution, LUXEED, the Chery Group's high-end intelligent pioneer, plays a key role: LUXEED vehicles are not just high-performance mobile intelligent terminals, but devices deeply interconnected with AiMOGA robots for a more coordinated intelligent-mobility experience.

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An Ecosystem Beyond the Vehicle

AiMOGA robots have already delivered more than 3,000 units, covering more than 100 application scenarios in more than 60 countries and regions. With the global pre-order of MOBO, AiMOGA is further connecting household needs, technology iteration and the automotive ecosystem - validating product value in real scenarios, supporting large-scale application through vehicle-robot synergy, and bringing robots into daily life and work.

As sister brands of Chery, LUXEED and AiMOGA share technology roots and a common physical-AI architecture. When a vehicle's intelligent-driving hub and a robot's MoAgent embodied-AI agent share data and capabilities across cloud and edge, the user's mobility and living spaces become truly connected, breaking down the barriers that once isolated devices.

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A Seamless Human-Vehicle-Home Future

In future living scenarios, the "human-vehicle-home" ecosystem delivers an unprecedented sense of flow. While driving a LUXEED vehicle, users can rely on a deeply connected AI brain: travel plans and schedule reminders made at home are delivered through the intelligent-driving system and smart cockpit, while home settings and music preferences can be synchronized in real time to the home space and seamlessly continued by the MOBO robot. From car to outdoor to home, from dynamic driving pleasure to home companionship, tasks flow across terminals with effortless, seamless coordination.

From premium intelligent mobility to intelligent companionship in homes worldwide, the convergence of LUXEED and AiMOGA marks a shift for Chinese premium intelligent brands - from competing on single products to leading a panoramic ecosystem. Guided by "I" DRIVE, YOU ENJOY, LUXEED is steering global users, as a mobile intelligence hub, into a deeply connected, intelligent mobility future.

Media Contact
LUXEED International
Ms. Wu Yi
Email: wuyi@luxeedinternational.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5569e71d-3c72-4c9e-8701-8b82a23973e9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fcc9f15a-8233-4555-844d-04ef2e61ee4c


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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