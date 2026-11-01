Context Labs AI Distillery Lets Enterprises Run Sovereign AI on Data They Own

Company launches the Context Engine for trusted sovereign AI, which packages an enterprise's own data with verified lineage for use with the frontier or open-weight model the enterprise chooses.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Context Labs B.V. ("Context Labs"), the AI Data Infrastructure company, today launched the Context Labs AI Distillery, the Context Engine for trusted sovereign AI. The AI Distillery converts an enterprise's operational and business data into a governed Context Package that the enterprise owns, creating their own protected competitive moat. Every answer an AI model draws from the package is traced to its source records, and the package works with the frontier or open weight model the customer chooses, inside the customer's own environment.

Analysts have quantified the obstacle to scaling enterprise AI. Gartner predicts that through 2026 organizations will abandon 60% of AI projects unsupported by AI-ready data, and that over 40% of agentic AI projects will be canceled by the end of 2027. McKinsey reports that eight in ten companies name data limitations as the barrier to scaling AI agents. Gartner has also described what enterprises now need: software that lets teams construct, govern and deliver semantically organized knowledge to AI agents, built on ontologies and knowledge graphs.

The Context Labs AI Distillery is designed around six outcomes:

Own your IP. An enterprise's knowledge, know-how and operating context stay inside a Context Package that only it controls and are not used to train third-party AI models.





An enterprise's knowledge, know-how and operating context stay inside a Context Package that only it controls and are not used to train third-party AI models. Own your AI. The intelligence employees create in everyday use accrues to the enterprise, not to a model provider, and grows with every interaction.





The intelligence employees create in everyday use accrues to the enterprise, not to a model provider, and grows with every interaction. Trusted, provable answers. Every output carries its data lineage and decision provenance, so answers can be verified, audited, and defended.





Every output carries its data lineage and decision provenance, so answers can be verified, audited, and defended. Build, protect and scale a proprietary competitive asset. The Context Package captures how the enterprise describes and runs its operations, starting with one facility and extending to others without rebuilding.





The Context Package captures how the enterprise describes and runs its operations, starting with one facility and extending to others without rebuilding. Sovereign by design. The AI Distillery runs inside the customer's own data center or chosen cloud, so data stays where the customer decides.





The AI Distillery runs inside the customer's own data center or chosen cloud, so data stays where the customer decides. Freedom of model choice, at lower cost. Customers can use any frontier or open-weight model and switch models without rebuilding the Context Package. Precise, verified context reduces the tokens each query uses.

The AI Distillery works in three steps: distill, package, and prove. It maps an enterprise's structured and unstructured data to industry-specific ontologies, stores the result in a Context Package with cryptographic provenance, and checks answers against the company's own records before any model goes into production. Work that has typically required teams of specialist engineers becomes a guided, governed workflow.

Context Agents and the Semantic Context Tunnel. Context Agents answer operational, commercial and compliance questions from the enterprise's Context Package, with every figure traced to its source. The Semantic Context Tunnel brings the same context into the AI assistant employees already use. Both work within the access controls the enterprise sets.

"Models come and go. An enterprise's context should not," said Dan Harple, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Context Labs. "Frontier models will keep improving, but they do not supply governance, provenance or trust, and they should not absorb the knowledge that makes a company competitive. The AI Distillery gives enterprises a moat they own: their own context, proven and protected, working with whichever model they choose. That is how our customers own their IP and own their AI."

At ADIPEC 2026, Context Labs is demonstrating the AI Distillery on energy-sector use cases, in which a Context Agent answers operational questions with every figure traced to the underlying plant records. Context Labs is located Arab Development Group stand, Stand #5240, Hall 5 and in the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA, AI Zone, Hall 13.

Availability. The Context Labs AI Distillery is available now through the Microsoft Marketplace. Each enterprise license includes an industry starter kit to accelerate time to value. Companies can request a briefing or technical working session at contextlabs.com/distillery.

About Context Labs B.V.

Context Labs is an AI Data Infrastructure company delivering the Context Engine for Trusted and Secure Sovereign AI. Its platform turns complex, fragmented operational, engineering and enterprise data into continuously verified, auditable information that AI systems, people and markets can trust. Built on an extensible library of industry-specific ontologies that map to established standards published by ISO and other standards bodies, the platform is deployable across sectors, with use-case applications delivering decision-ready intelligence on a common foundation. The Context Labs AI Distillery lets enterprises run sovereign AI inside their own data centers, so they own their IP and own their AI. Formed out of MIT research and led by a team that helped drive the at-scale growth of the Internet, Context Labs has offices in Amsterdam, Cambridge (Mass.), Houston and Abu Dhabi. Learn more at www.contextlabs.com.

Media contact

press@contextlabs.com | 1-617-902-0932 | contextlabs.com/resources

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