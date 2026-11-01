German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, toured the Mount Huangshan Scenic Area in eastern China's Anhui Province during a visit to China to experience its world-class hiking trails and Eastern aesthetic culture.

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From top left to bottom right: the Welcoming Pine, the viewing platform of Yupinglou Hotel, Mount Huangshan amidst a sea of clouds, and Mount Huangshan in winter.

The visit has cast a renewed spotlight in German and European markets on this UNESCO World Cultural and Natural Heritage site and Global Geopark. Emphasizing Mount Huangshan's dramatic granite peaks, scenic trail network, and eco-tourism appeal, the itinerary closely echoed the cherished tradition of hiking and deep natural exploration across Germany and Europe.

The delegation first visited Hongcun, an ancient village celebrated for its ox-shaped layout and traditional Hui-style architecture with ancient water systems. The President and First Lady enjoyed local Keemun black tea, praising its flavor, and stopped by a rural cafe run by Austrian expat Armin, highlighting vibrant German-speaking community ties and tourism appeal in rural Anhui.

Proceeding through the scenic area, the delegation visited the Jade Screen (Yuping) spot and took photos at the iconic Guest-Greeting Pine. Perched on a cliff edge for over a millennium, this legendary tree extends a branch like a welcoming arm, serving as a timeless symbol of Chinese hospitality and Mount Huangshan's world-renowned scenery.

At the Yupinglou Hotel overlooking the East Sea Canyon, President Steinmeier praised the local gastronomy, notably Shexian beef and pan-fried shrimp cakes infused with Huangshan Maofeng tea, and endorsed the signature Yingke Pine coffee. A nearby calligraphy display depicting tranquility complemented the serene atmosphere.

During the visit, President Steinmeier engaged with Chinese and German artists to explore the perception and representation of the relationship between humanity and nature in East Asian and Western art philosophy, exchanging views on "harmony between humanity and nature" and gaining a deeper understanding of Mount Huangshan as an enduring symbol of Eastern aesthetics.

"We are deeply honored to welcome President Steinmeier and to present Huangshan's natural grandeur and cultural depth to German and European visitors," said a spokesperson for Huangshan Tourism Development Co., Ltd. (HSDT). "Travelers from Germany and across Europe hold an unmatched appreciation for nature, environmental sustainability, and authentic heritage."

To serve this key European market, Huangshan Tourism is actively planning to launch a dedicated "Presidential Wandern Route" package. Expanding on its presence at ITB Berlin and strategic ties with partners like TUI, Huangshan is rolling out visitor guides in German and other languages, with detailed technical route information, elevation gains, and estimated hiking times, while inviting travel media and photographers from Germany and Europe to explore the region.

To facilitate travel, Huangshan Tourism also plans to partner with major airlines operating direct China-Europe routes while leveraging Huangshan City's convenient high-speed rail network to introduce diverse inbound tour products to the German public. Mount Huangshan sincerely invites outdoor enthusiasts across Germany and Europe to embark on this "presidential-style hiking package" and experience harmony between humanity and nature in the Huangshan area.

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Eason Zhou

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