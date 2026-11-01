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PR Newswire
01.11.2026 08:06 Uhr
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CJ BIO to Showcase Future-Ready Animal Nutrition Solutions at EuroTier 2026

CJ BIO to Showcase Future-Ready Animal Nutrition Solutions at EuroTier 2026

"Feed Intelligence for Sustainable Performance,"

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ BIO will participate in EuroTier 2026, taking place from November 10 to 13, 2026, in Hanover, Germany, to present its animal nutrition solutions to global customers and industry partners.

Under the booth concept "Feed Intelligence for Sustainable Performance," CJ BIO will introduce solutions designed to address the key challenges facing today's feed and animal nutrition industry. As the market faces increasing cost pressure, sustainability requirements, expansion of Low-CP formulation, environmental stress, and the growing need for data-driven feed decisions, CJ BIO aims to support customers with its amino acid expertise, premium feed additive solutions, and digital capabilities.

One of the key topics at the CJ BIO booth will be Reduced Crude Protein, Low-CP Diets for Sustainable Feed Decisions. CJ BIO will present how BESTAMINO amino acid solutions, carbon insights, and Feed Xplorer can support more sustainable feed formulation strategies.

CJ BIO will also highlight amino acid solutions that support animal resilience and performance under high-demand conditions. Through topics such as Arginine for Resilience Under High-Demand Conditions and No.1 Tryptophan for Stress & High-Demand Performance, CJ BIO will share species-focused application insights for poultry, swine, and other key species.

In addition, CJ BIO will introduce NuAct IMP, a high-purity nucleotide solution. Under the message "NuAct IMP for Better Feed Acceptance," the company will present its potential value in practical feed applications and its positioning as a premium solution based on high-purity raw material quality.

CJ BIO will also showcase NewtriSolution, a digital feed decision-making platform that connects analysis, feed design, and profitability tools. NewtriSolution is designed to help customers make more structured and data-driven feed decisions.

"As the animal nutrition industry faces increasingly complex challenges, customers need more than ingredients. They need technical insight, application support, and data-driven decision-making tools," said a CJ BIO spokesperson. "At EuroTier 2026, CJ BIO will present integrated solutions based on products, technology, and data, and engage in meaningful discussions with customers on feed formulation, performance, and sustainability challenges."

At EuroTier 2026, CJ BIO will operate solution zones, digital platform demonstrations, customer consultation areas, and hospitality services to support deeper engagement with global customers and partners.

CJ BIO will welcome visitors at Hall 21, Stand A35, where the company will present future-ready animal nutrition solutions for sustainable performance.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cj-bio-to-showcase-future-ready-animal-nutrition-solutions-at-eurotier-2026-302920126.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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