Shenzhen Media Group: Shenzhen Unveils APEC China 2026 Host-City Theme Song and Music Video

Shenzhen Unveils APEC China 2026 Host-City Theme Song and Music Video

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The host-city theme song for APEC China 2026, Meet You Where Wonders Bloom (????????), was produced by the Publicity Department of the CPC Shenzhen Municipal Committee and created by Shenzhen Media Group. Written and composed by He Muyang, Vice Chairman of the Chinese Musicians Association and a Shenzhen-based musician, the song is performed by popular singers Jane Zhang and Joseph Zeng. With its fresh, youthful pop sound, the song tells the stories of ordinary dreamers, weaving together personal aspirations, Shenzhen's remarkable development, and the broader vision of Asia-Pacific cooperation.

Released alongside the song, the music video goes beyond showcasing Shenzhen's cityscape to put people at the heart of the story. Through the experiences of people from all walks of life, particularly young people and those from overseas, it captures the energy and appeal of Shenzhen, the City of Miracles, and its warm welcome to the world. Running 4 minutes and 45 seconds, the video features 176 shots filmed across Shenzhen, with more than 100 residents appearing on screen. From location coordination and filming support to bringing participants together, the production was a citywide effort. More than just a music video, it became a shared expression of Shenzhen's enthusiasm as APEC host city.

From a refreshing melody to a city ready to welcome the world, Shenzhen is embracing its role as APEC host with openness and inclusiveness, extending a warm invitation to guests from near and far to gather in Shenzhen.

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