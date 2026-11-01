

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (TMPVL) reported total sales of 75,426 units across domestic and international markets in October 2026, marking a 23% year-on-year increase from 61,295 units sold in October 2025.



Domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 73,894 units during the month, up 21% from 61,134 units a year earlier. International business sales surged to 1,532 units, compared with 161 units in October 2025.



Including electric vehicles, Tata Motors' total passenger vehicle sales reached 75,426 units, reinforcing the company's position in the Indian automotive market.



The company's electric vehicle business continued to show robust momentum, with EV sales rising 75% year-over-year to 16,244 units, compared with 9,286 units in October 2025. The figures include sales recorded by Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. (TPEML), a subsidiary of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.



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